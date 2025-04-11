A federal judge has rejected President Donald Trump‘s effort to dismiss a defamation lawsuit against him filed by the men formerly known as the Central Park Five who were exonerated after spending more than a decade in prison for the 1989 rape and beating of a woman who was jogging.

U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone in Philadelphia denied Trump’s motion to dismiss in a brief Thursday night order.

The five men sued Trump in the midst of last fall’s presidential election campaign, accusing him of making “false and defamatory statements” about them during the Sept. 10 debate in Philadelphia with then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump misstated key facts of the case when Harris brought up the matter, saying “They admitted, they said, they pled guilty. And I said, ’well, if they pled guilty they badly hurt a person, killed a person ultimately. And if they pled guilty — then they pled we’re not guilty,’” Trump said.

The men — Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise — never pleaded guilty; they were convicted after jury trials. Also, no victim died.

In a statement, their lawyer, Shanin Specter, said they are “gratified by the Court’s ruling and thorough analysis and look forward to discovery, trial and the ultimate vindication of these five fine men.”

The men had asked for compensatory and punitive damages, saying Trump had knowingly defamed them, purposefully made false statements about them and sought to inflict severe emotional distress on them.

Judge Beetlestone’s order dismissed the claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Trump’s lawyer, Karin Sweigart, in a statement called the lawsuit an “unfounded and meritless attack” on Trump. The judge’s dismissal of certain claims is a “victory,” Sweigart said, and vowed to “continue fighting to protect the First Amendment rights of not just the President, but all Americans.”

In the request to dismiss the case, Sweigart had said the president’s statements were protected under Pennsylvania laws that grant civil immunity over statements made on a “matter of public concern.”