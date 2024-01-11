From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA) is cutting its degree programs, citing declining enrollment and increasing costs as reasons for the sudden move.

The unanimous decision was made during a special board meeting Tuesday. PAFA’s leadership and the Board of Trustees determined it was “no longer strategically or financially in the best long-term interests” to continue offering degrees, according to a letter from President Eric Pryor. Specifically, “rising costs, expanding requirements and dwindling enrollment.”

“We did not make the decision lightly,” Pryor said in the letter. “In fact, we sought every possible opportunity to avoid it.”

PAFA established a long-term sustainability committee, or LTS, to do “a comprehensive review of the institution and its programming in a post-pandemic environment.” The LTS and PAFA leaders determined the degrees weren’t sustainable.

“The LTS was determined to leave no stone unturned in identifying ways to continue our BFA and MFA programs with the least disruption to our students, faculty and staff,” Pryor said. “The Board and PAFA’s Leadership Team conducted extensive outreach to potential partners with whom we might collaborate to continue granting PAFA degrees. These efforts did not bear fruit, and the Board yesterday, on Jan. 9, made the unanimous decision to wind down our BFA and MFA programs at the conclusion of the 2024-2025 academic year.”

Students graduating in Spring 2025 will be the final class of PAFA alumni. Juniors, seniors and all MFA students on track to graduate from PAFA in either 2024 or 2025 will be able to do so.

However, 37 first-year students and sophomore students will be affected. PAFA said it’s created personalized transfer plans for them to continue their studies at other institutions in the area, including the University of the Arts, Tyler School of Art and Architecture at Temple University, Moore College of Art & Design, Arcadia University and Pennsylvania College of Art and Design.