He said he was attracted to the job at PAFA because it brings him back to his first professional passion: visual art.

“I really thought I was going to be in the visual art and museum space. My career didn’t quite go that way. I ended up finding myself more in performing arts and education,” he said. “So when the opportunity came to me to come back to — call it a first love. I have an MFA and a BFA in painting. PAFA has an amazing history and an amazing facility, staff, student body. Just having an opportunity to be part of a rich history was meaningful to me.”

The 216-year-old art school and museum has been searching for a president since its former leader, David Brigham, left in November 2020 to take a position at the Pennsylvania Historical Society.

During the final months of Brigham’s tenure, he and PAFA’s board were criticized by some students and alumni for their response to the Black Lives Matter movement, when the institution advised its faculty to refrain from making comments or public opinions about the widespread street demonstrations. That led some students to boycott their own final exhibition.

“I don’t come into this feeling like I have the answers. I think in most cases in leadership, the answers are there,” said Pryor. “It’s about listening to the people who are closest to it. Talking to students, undergraduate, graduate; talking to faculty, talking to staff, talking to board members, and really getting a sense of what they’ve been experiencing here. That’s the course that I’m going to take.”