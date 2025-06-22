Temple University course explores Kendrick Lamar’s life, cultural influences and legacy of his music
The course will explore the rapper’s life, lyrics and impact through an Afrocentric lens, connecting hip-hop to broader themes of race, culture and urban America.
Over the last decade, Kendrick Lamar’s impact on hip-hop has been undeniable. From his memorable 2016 Grammy performance to his appearance at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, both delivering sharp commentary on the state of African American culture.
Now, amid ongoing political and social tensions, a Temple University Professor is turning to Lamar’s life as a teaching tool. The new course, titled “Kendrick Lamar and the Morale of M.A.A.D City,” will launch in the fall 2025 semester.
Timothy Welbeck, a professor of Africology and African American Studies at Temple University, developed the course. A Memphis native, Welbeck moved to Philadelphia to study law at Villanova University and is also a hip-hop artist himself.
The course will take an Africalogical approach, examining Lamar’s life through an Afrocentric lens. It will explore the socioeconomic and cultural conditions of his hometown, Compton, California, and the urban policies that shaped the stories in his music.
The course will also explore the evolution of West Coast hip-hop and its influence on Lamar’s sound and storytelling, diving deep into his discography.
Hip-hop, especially in urban communities like Philadelphia, has long served as an outlet for youth to express lived experiences — from poverty and abuse to incarceration and failing school systems. Welbeck says understanding this form of expression is key to interpreting the voice of entire generations.
Welbeck previously taught a course titled “Hip-hop and Black Culture” at Temple. He hopes students will leave this new course with a deeper understanding of Lamar’s artistry — and hip-hop as a whole.
The class will also feature guest speakers — industry professionals who have worked with Lamar — to provide students with insight into his career and the broader music industry.
Lamar is currently co-headlining a tour with singer-songwriter SZA, supporting his sixth studio album, “GNX,” and her reissue, “SOS Deluxe: Lana.”
