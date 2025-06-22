From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Over the last decade, Kendrick Lamar’s impact on hip-hop has been undeniable. From his memorable 2016 Grammy performance to his appearance at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, both delivering sharp commentary on the state of African American culture.

Now, amid ongoing political and social tensions, a Temple University Professor is turning to Lamar’s life as a teaching tool. The new course, titled “Kendrick Lamar and the Morale of M.A.A.D City,” will launch in the fall 2025 semester.

Timothy Welbeck, a professor of Africology and African American Studies at Temple University, developed the course. A Memphis native, Welbeck moved to Philadelphia to study law at Villanova University and is also a hip-hop artist himself.