Penn’s Gaza protest encampment expands despite order to disband 2 weeks ago

The Gaza Solidarity encampment at the University of Pennsylvania has now been in place for two weeks, despite orders from school officials to disband.

The encampment has tripled in size, with dozens of tents now set up on College Green.

Philadelphia police vans can now be seen parked along 34th and Walnut streets near the encampment. The vans are used to transport people who have been taken into custody, but as of Thursday morning, there is no activity to indicate that will happen.

So far, all is quiet with no timeline on whether the encampment at Penn would be cleared, like what’s happening at other universities across the country.

Leaders of the Gaza Solidarity encampment held a press conference Tuesday, claiming university leaders are now refusing to meet with them and have resorted to intimidation and threats of disciplinary action against students.

The protestors are demanding that Penn disclose its investments and cut ties with businesses that support Israel.