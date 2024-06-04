This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The University of the Arts in Philadelphia abruptly canceled a virtual information session Monday afternoon amid questions over the impending closure of the school.

“As the situation continues to unfold rapidly, we cannot adequately answer your questions today,” the university said in a statement just minutes before a planned 4 p.m. session.

Those with questions are now being asked to fill out an online form. It’s unclear if there will be another virtual meeting scheduled.

The university along South Broad Street says information and answers to frequently asked questions will be posted online in the next day.

University of the Arts will close on Friday after 150 years in operation.