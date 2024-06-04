University of the Arts abruptly cancels info session amid questions over impending closure
"As the situation continues to unfold rapidly, we cannot adequately answer your questions today," the university said in a statement minutes before a planned 4 p.m. session.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The University of the Arts in Philadelphia abruptly canceled a virtual information session Monday afternoon amid questions over the impending closure of the school.
“As the situation continues to unfold rapidly, we cannot adequately answer your questions today,” the university said in a statement just minutes before a planned 4 p.m. session.
Those with questions are now being asked to fill out an online form. It’s unclear if there will be another virtual meeting scheduled.
The university along South Broad Street says information and answers to frequently asked questions will be posted online in the next day.
University of the Arts will close on Friday after 150 years in operation.
The closure comes amid financial challenges and declining enrollment, according to President Kerry Walk.
Upcoming summer courses will be canceled and the university will not enroll a new class in the fall.
The university says it will be helping current students by developing “seamless transfer pathways” to other Philadelphia schools, including Temple University, Drexel University, and Moore College of Art and Design.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.