Penn sanctions controversial professor for ‘flagrant unprofessional conduct’

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The University of Pennsylvania has sanctioned a controversial law professor.

Action News obtained the letter that detailed the decision against Professor Amy Wax.

A faculty senate committee concluded that Wax engaged in “flagrant unprofessional conduct,” and had a history of making sweeping and derogatory generalizations about groups based on their race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation and immigration status.

Back in 2022, Action News covered the backlash after Wax came under fire for anti-Asian comments.