Philly lawmakers call on Penn to revoke professor’s tenure after racist comments

Philadelphia leaders and politicians, led by Sen. Anthony H. Williams, convened Thursday to condemn anti-Asian comments made by University of Pennsylvania law professor Amy Wax. The public officials questioned why Wax remains at the university as a tenured professor and called on Penn to revoke her tenure.

City Councilmember David Oh, Catherine Hicks, president of the Philadelphia chapter of the NAACP, Senator Sharif Street, and others joined Williams to discuss Wax’s racist comments about Asians and the Asian-American community. Wax made her remarks in conversation with Brown University professor Glenn Loury on The Glenn Show.

The next Sunday, Loury allowed Wax to respond to growing criticism of her words, but she made matters worse by elaborating on her position.

“Maybe it’s just that Democrats love open borders, and Asians want more Asians here,” she wrote. “Perhaps they … are just mesmerized by the feel-good cult of ‘diversity.’ I don’t know the answer. But as long as most Asians support Democrats and help to advance their positions, I think the United States is better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.”