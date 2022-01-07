More than a year into the vaccination effort, a focus on health equity has yielded some observable results. Forty-two percent of all shots administered to Black individuals in Philadelphia came from Penn Medicine, according to a Penn analysis of the data. The health system also provided more than 12,000 shots to the city’s Asian American residents, ranking just behind a collection of commercial pharmacies and FEMA’s centralized mass vaccine operation.

The challenges to vaccine equity evolved, said Klusaritz, who oversees Penn Medicine’s vaccine dissemination strategy. During the first wave of vaccination and eligibility for the elderly and people at high risk of complications from COVID-19, the biggest challenge was logistical: How do you deliver the vaccine in rapid fashion to meet pent-up demand?

During this first round, stories abounded of seniors and immunocompromised individuals staying up late at night with the help of family members, desperately searching online to find a place where they could get a dose. This was a period in which Penn Medicine was trying to scale a series of mass vaccination sites to meet the need. There was an acknowledgment that not all seniors or immunocompromised people had family members or others to help them search online, nor did everyone have access to a computer or a phone to make an appointment.

“We know that to make appointments to get vaccines, many retail organizations and other systems require accessing a website, filling out multiple data fields, and progressing through a series of clicks to be able to make an appointment for a vaccine,” said Klusaritz. “And one of our fundamental principles from the beginning was a low-tech barrier.”

Administrators at Penn Medicine worked together to design a system where they could register individuals for vaccines using an SMS text messaging system so that people could use their phones instead of a computer. And if they didn’t have text messaging access on their phones, Penn offered telephone support. Then the health system worked with community partners in West Philadelphia to identify venues that could accommodate a large number of people, usually gyms and public schools. More than 100-plus volunteers would eventually come on board to build capacity for vaccinating hundreds of people during a single session.

Dr. Richard Wender is the department chair of Family and Community Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine. That period of early mass vaccination was marked by high and steady demand, he said, and as other groups became eligible for the vaccine, Penn Medicine was vaccinating hundreds and sometimes thousands of people per day.

“I think we knew that once that first wave of people who had already decided to be vaccinated passed … there would be a big drop-off in vaccines,” said Wender. “But I think all of us were a bit surprised at how rapidly it happened.”

What they learned, Wender said, was that the people who were really receptive to getting vaccinated found a way to find a dose. And the nature of the challenge for the health system changed very rapidly to making sure that people who were reluctant to get a dose or who faced a lot of barriers to getting a dose had the information and the support that they needed and the recommendation from a trusted source to be vaccinated.

“We took some of that wonderful technology that helped us vaccinate massive numbers of people and we revamped it to really host much smaller clinics and put greater emphasis on making sure that people felt that it was safe to get a vaccine and easy to get a vaccine because it was close to home or in a location that they were familiar with,” said Wender.

That second wave of vaccine efforts signaled a shift away from the mass vaccination model to hyperlocal clinics that were brought to undervaccinated and underserved communities. Those local clinics were conducted in places such as fast-food restaurants and hardware store parking lots. They had the capacity to vaccinate thousands of people but also to give doses to a handful of people at a time. And they were portable clinics, making it easy to move into different neighborhoods with flexibility.

“Philadelphia describes itself as a city of neighborhoods, and If you’re from Philadelphia, you know that there are geographic lines of demarcation where there’s either a real geographic barrier or there is an identity, community-identity barrier,” said Klusaritz. “So people won’t necessarily travel long distances outside of their community, [and] because of our high rates of poverty, people don’t have the financial resources to travel long distances outside of their [neighborhood].”