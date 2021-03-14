Asian American data more likely to be missing or misclassified

In April 2020, Islam and her community health worker team conducted a COVID-19 needs assessment of New York City’s South Asian communities. Of the 200 people they reached and surveyed, she said, close to 40% knew a close friend or family member who had died from the virus.

Stella Yi, an assistant professor at NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine, said New York City’s Health Department released race-specific data on April 8, 2020. But it just wasn’t adding up with the community-level reports from throughout the city, she said.

“The [Health Department] number was close to 112 deaths,” said Yi. From Islam’s community health workers, “we literally had heard [on April 7] that it’s 85 in the Bangladeshi community alone. And now you’re telling me that it’s 112 [Asian American deaths] total for the whole city? No way.”

Yi said accurate collection of race and ethnicity data has been lacking for Asian Americans and other communities of color for some time, and has been especially pronounced during the pandemic. And, according to Islam, the real problem stems from the fact that “Asian American” as a term is an umbrella category, representing 30 different subgroups from a variety of ethnic backgrounds and languages. But data that is reported on Asian Americans is often aggregated, which essentially makes it meaningless, Islam said.

“There is such tremendous diversity in the population that comparing a Chinese person to a Hmong person is — there are very few real similarities there, and the experiences are very different,” said Islam.

In addition, there is a significant bimodal distribution in the Asian American community in terms of socioeconomic characteristics. That means that while there is a proportion of the Asian American population that’s very high-income, but there’s also a very low-income, immigrant group with limited English proficiency and educational attainment. Aggregated data erases those distinctions.

Yi added that there’s also a more sociological question about who counts as Asian American. She cited the research of sociologist Jennfer Lee, which found that “East Asians describe themselves as being Asian American. South Asians describe themselves as Asian American. But white and Black [people] and East Asians do not ascribe South Asians as being Asian American,” she said.

When Asian American data collection isn’t conducted by Asian Americans, Yi said it’s more likely that race and ethnic markers won’t be marked down at all.

“If you see someone with darker skin and it’s ambiguous what they are, then they’re probably put in as ‘other’ or ‘missing’ or ‘unknown,’” said Yi. “If you look at the Health department data from April 8 … race and ethnicity is missing for [almost] 60% of cases, 10% of deaths, and 20% of hospitalizations. So there’s a huge amount of misclassification.”

Poor health data masked COVID disparities in the community

Roopa Kalyanaraman Marcello is the Senior Director of Research and Evaluation at NYC’s Health and Hospitals Corporation. Though CDC data has continued to show Asian Americans experiencing only a slightly higher burden of COVID-19 infection and deaths than white Americans, a 2020 analysis led by Marcello of 85,000 patients tested for COVID-19 in New York City’s public hospital system — the largest such system in the country — between March 1 and May 31, 2020, showed that South Asians had the second-highest infection and hospitalization rates for COVID-19, second only to Hispanic Americans. And Chinese Americans had the highest COVID-19 mortality rates compared to all other racial and ethnic groups.

Kalyanaraman Marcello, Yi, Islam, and other colleagues used pre-existing race and ethnicity data from the hospital system and conducted what they call surname analysis to correctly classify and reclassify Asian American patients in the data pool. In 2000, researcher Diane Lauderdale worked with a team to create a system that used common surnames from the 2000 Census to classify people into six of the largest Asian subgroups.

“So we used the Lauderdale list, and then [Islam] had a list she had gathered from her study participants and community members — names that would be newer and would not show up in the Lauderdale list,” said Yi.

One of the central points of the analysis, Yi said, is that aggregated Asian American health data showed lower rates of positivity, hospitalization, and mortality when compared to other ethnic groups. But when they looked at specific Asian subgroups, the COVID-19 disparities were clear as day.

Risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease were common among Chinese and South Asian patients, conditions that are known to elevate the risk of COVID-19 overall. Yi believes social factors like increased xenophobia discouraged Chinese patients specifically from seeking out care until they were quite sick from the coronavirus.

“And also I think there’s kind of a lack of attention placed on preventative care,” said Yi. “It’s like you only go in if you’re really falling down and broken.”

But accessing preventative care isn’t always possible among Asian American immigrants in New York, who may delay care due to immigration concerns. For frontline workers, lack of paid sick leave, as well as lack of access to COVID-19 information in their first language, contributed to the disparities.

“Another thing that we saw early on [in the pandemic] is that not all communities were reached equally in terms of information dissemination, and that that is ripe and fertile ground for misinformation at the community level,” said Islam. “And so we definitely saw the impact of that in the South Asian population.”

Asian Americans are also more likely to live in multigenerational housing. If you’re an essential worker who cares for your 80-year-old grandmother at home, there’s not much you can do to physically distance from her and limit your own exposure to the virus outside the home.