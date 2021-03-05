This special workforce is alleviating COVID vaccine fears in the most vulnerable communities

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

When she was in elementary school, Tawandaa Austin noticed that some of her friends were always without lunch money.

“My mom always wondered why I was always packing extra lunches and always finding myself in the middle of others’ problems,” she said.

Austin followed her impulse to help others, first as a recovery specialist with homeless men struggling with addiction. Then she found a job as a community health worker in Philadelphia.

“Everything about my job is rewarding,” Austin said. “I appreciate what people have been through. It teaches me how to be more effective.”

Shreya Kangovi, an internist and founding executive director of the Penn Center for Community Health Workers, said this special workforce has a specific set of qualities and skills that predispose them to address health disparities effectively.

“Community health workers are characterized by almost compulsive levels of altruism,” Kangovi said. “They just can’t help but help people. They are caregivers just naturally in their families and in their communities.”

They are typically employed by hospitals, clinics or grassroots organizations to connect with patients who have chronic diseases or illnesses and may need help navigating care. They are trusted individuals who come from the communities they serve, and who usually share the same socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds as their patients. And unlike social workers and nurses, they are not defined by licensure, but rather by who they are and what they do.

“You might have one patient who needs you for a broken heater in the dead of winter, and you might have to go and attend to that person’s needs so they are not cold at night,” Austin said.

Austin believes she can really connect with her patients because of her own life experiences. At 19, she had her first daughter and recalls the challenges of being unemployed and navigating city resources for child care.

“I remember having my daughter or having times where I felt like I just wanted someone just to talk to or just understand what it’s like to be in that situation,” Austin said.

‘You can’t establish health goals for other people’

Typically, community health workers are paired with patients who live in high-poverty neighborhoods and are battling a confluence of health and social inequities, from housing insecurity to high blood pressure. They have been pivotal to COVID-19 vaccine education in some of the communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

In February, Austin met a new patient, Geraldine Kennedy, a 78-year-old Black Philadelphian. She felt an instant connection to the older woman during their first call.

“She shared a few stories with me about being in school, what it was like to be in school around that time, and her having a dream and her dream being shattered by a teacher,” Austin said.

Kennedy was in elementary school in the 1960s, when she had to write an essay about what she wanted to be when she grew up. She remembers returning to the class the next day with her essay and telling her teacher she could see herself becoming a bookkeeper, working with financial records.

“And the teacher said that they didn’t think that I would be able to do something like that,” Kennedy said. “ [I was] just thinking, why does she think that I’m not capable of being what I say I want to be?”

Kennedy has never forgotten that moment of being dismissed and underestimated. Austin said that, as Black women, they have a shared experience of discrimination that allows her to build a strong rapport with Kennedy.