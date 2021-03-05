Taking Our Best Shot

Throughout the darkest hours of this pandemic, the world kept its gaze trained on the light at the end of the tunnel: a vaccine. Just over a year into the pandemic, we have three — but even solutions can present their own problems: ethical dilemmas, like who should be vaccinated first; logistical bottlenecks, like how to get the vaccine to over 300 million people; and even some basic questions — like how long the immunity from vaccines will last. On this episode, we explore some of the issues that have sprung up around vaccination. We hear about three different models for distribution, along with the benefits and drawbacks. And we meet a doctor whose mission is to bring fairness to the vaccine process.

Also heard on this week’s episode: