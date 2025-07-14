Fixing the children’s health crisis

A recent comprehensive study of American children found an alarming rise in chronic conditions like obesity, sleep disorders, pain and early puberty – coupled with increased rates of gun-related deaths, overdose and mental illness.

Pediatric researchers have known about the uptick in certain physical and mental health disorders, but now have a clear understanding of the overall sharp decline in healthy children. The problems aren’t simply traced to loneliness or social media, but rather a perfect storm of social and cultural factors that fail to meet the basic needs of American kids.

Experts say our community ties have weakened. Families are more isolated, less active, and lacking support. The product is a generation of children with conditions that, if not addressed, will follow them into adulthood.

On this episode of Studio 2, we’ll talk about the alarming state of childrens’ health in the U.S. and ways to improve it.

Guests

Dr. Chris Forrest, Professor of Pediatrics and the director of the Applied Clinical Research Center and at CHOP

Heather Plastaras, Executive Director of Girls on the Run Philadelphia