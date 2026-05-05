Emerging treatment options

For people who are already addicted to kratom, 7-OH or mitragynine pseudoindoxyl, researchers like Stanciu have been developing treatment protocols.

He said the first step is figuring out why someone started using these substances in the first place, and addressing that issue in other ways.

“So is it because they have some underlying anxiety or mood disorders? Is it because they’re trying to get off of opioids or other addictive disorders? They’re trying to manage pain?” he said. “You really have to understand the reason and try and have a discussion with them about more of the FDA-approved treatment modalities for what they’re trying to address, explain to them the process that the FDA goes through in order to approve a medication, the clinical trials, looking at not just efficacy, but also safety, and seeing if they’re willing to consider that.”

The next step is treatment for withdrawal. Unfortunately, Stanciu said, “kratom use disorder” isn’t yet an official diagnosis, which can make it tricky to get inpatient rehabilitation covered by insurance. But there are outpatient options.

“First we want to get them through the withdrawal period, whether that’s through supportive means, whether that’s using a similar approach to opioid withdrawal by supporting them through a taper with a full agonist opioid,” Stanciu said. “So you want to get them through withdrawal. If that doesn’t work, then you have to think about long-term maintenance treatment just like you would with opioid use disorder. So depending on their comorbidities, you have to tailor your approach.”

Options include methadone and buprenorphine, to prevent withdrawal, reduce cravings and block the effects of other opioids, as well as naltrexone, which blocks the effects of opioids but, Perrone says, requires the patient to have been off opioids for at least a week.

The latter is available in the form of a long-acting injection known as Vivitrol, while buprenorphine, better known as Suboxone, comes in multiple forms, including pills, films and long-acting injectables like Sublocade and Brixadi, Paolini said.

“Some patients prefer to take something orally because they like to be able to have that control of taking the medication when they feel like they need it,” he said. “Whereas some patients prefer an injection, and one of the benefits of the injections is that once a patient stabilizes, it keeps them at what we call a steady state with the medication, where they don’t have the ups and downs.”

Perrone said Sublocade is often a favorite of patients and their doctors.

“It’s extremely effective for opioid use disorder,” Perrone said — not only because it cuts out problems with compliance, like forgetting to take a daily pill, but because many patients find it less stigmatizing than carrying around bottles of Suboxone.

“And patients really appreciate the long-acting buprenorphine products. It would also help with 7-OH,” Perrone said. “It hasn’t really been tested, but because daily buprenorphine works, Sublocade will work.”

From there, it’s a matter of tapering the buprenorphine — which, at Crossroads, they do based on the patient’s individual needs.

“Some patients require them for a longer period of time — and that’s okay too; there’s not a rush to taper off or stop them,” Paolini said. “That could be months, it could be up to a year, it could be whatever the patient feels like they need.”