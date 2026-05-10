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Strokes remain one of the leading causes of death and long-term disability in the United States. Doctors say that younger adults are increasingly experiencing strokes, and in Philadelphia, stroke rates and outcomes vary sharply by race and income.

Dr. Steven Messe, a stroke neurologist and division chief for stroke at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, notes that this trend reflects a shift in who is at risk and why.

What to know about stroke risk

A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is interrupted, either by a blockage or a ruptured blood vessel.

“There’s bleeding in the brain or around the brain,” Messe explained.

Although strokes are often linked to older adults, Messe noted that this view is outdated. About 25% of all strokes occur in people under 60, and rates among younger adults have been rising for decades. Some studies suggest that risk among people under 55 has increased by as much as 50% overall, with certain data comparisons showing increases as high as 90%, depending on the timeframe analyzed.

Experts say the trend is largely driven by rising rates of high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes — conditions that significantly increase stroke risk.

Stroke disparities in Philadelphia

In Philadelphia, stroke risk and recovery vary widely, with Black residents disproportionately affected.

Messe explained that the rise in strokes among younger adults has disproportionately affected minority populations, particularly non-Hispanic Black people.

“I think Philadelphia certainly falls into that nationally…[and] has been more affected by that than many locations,” he said, pointing to the city’s large population of people of color and the role of socioeconomic factors.

He also noted that stroke risk is higher in communities facing poverty, where preventive treatment and early diagnosis may be harder to access. Geographically, higher stroke rates often appear in parts of the South and Midwest, but cities like Philadelphia face similar challenges due to overlapping social and economic factors.