The graduate student union at the University of Pennsylvania reached a tentative contract agreement with the university late Monday night, narrowly averting a strike after more than a year of negotiations.

Graduate Employees Together — University of Pennsylvania and Penn administrators reached the agreement hours before the union’s Feb. 17 strike deadline. Had the union — which represents over 3,500 workers on campus — called the strike, its members would have indefinitely ceased their duties as teaching and research assistants, which include grading, holding recitations and office hours, and conducting research activities.

The tentative contract increases the minimum annual stipend by 22% to $49,000 and includes protections against discrimination and harassment, better vision and dental coverage, and funds to support international graduate students who need to travel to renew their visas.

Union organizers say the contract will not just benefit current and future graduate student workers at the university, but also set a precedent for future negotiations for groups like the postdoctoral researchers who voted to unionize last year and have begun bargaining with the university for their first contract.

In a statement, a university spokesperson wrote that they are pleased with the tentative agreement, and that “Penn has a long-standing commitment to its graduate students and value their contributions to Penn’s important missions.”

Guru Shabadi, a second-year graduate student in the computer and information science department, helped bargain for the new contract for the past seven months, which he described as a “long and arduous process.”

It came down to minutes after midnight on the final day of bargaining, in a packed room with more than 60 union members supporting the bargaining team as they negotiated with Penn representatives.

In the end, Shabadi said “we love our jobs and we’re glad to have won this fair contract, which I think will transform a lot of our lives for the better.”

Violet Ullman, a fourth-year bioengineering graduate student, said that when the union and Penn reached the agreement, “myself and many others burst into tears, knowing how much work and effort has been put into this over the past three to five years.”

Shabadi said that one highlight was getting the university to agree to help support the cost of health care for the dependents of graduate student workers, including some of his colleagues.

“They had to support their whole families with our meagre stipend, while also paying out of pocket for their health care. So this was huge,” Shabadi said.