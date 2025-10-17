Penn senior and family host 10th annual fundraiser for Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Between classes at Penn and DJ gigs, Yuva Gambhir manages the rare degenerative disease with grit and determination.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Yuva Gambhir has a full life. The University of Pennsylvania senior studies cognitive science and DJs events around Philadelphia — he also lives with a rare degenerative muscular disease.
Gambhir began showing symptoms of Duchenne muscular dystrophy at age 3. It’s a disorder caused by a gene mutation that affects only males, leading to progressive muscle weakness and loss over time. The average life expectancy for the estimated 15,000 Americans living with the disease is 22 years, according to a 2020 study from ScienceDirect.
Now 24 years old, Gambhir relies on a power wheelchair to get around full-time.
“A lot of my life is kind of dictated by doctors’ appointments, physical therapy and taking medicine every day. It has to be very, very regimented,” he said. “I have to organize when my nurses will help to assist me in the morning so I can get to classes and get to work meetings, even for social gatherings.”
Gambhir doesn’t let DMD define or limit him. He’s already shared his journey and philosophy — ”Live Hard, Party Harder” — in a TEDx Talk, and after graduation, he plans to launch a startup focused on artificial intelligence. As a DJ performing under the name “DJ-YUVA,” he believes deeply in the healing power of good music and a great party.
“It really brings us this sense of zen because when you’re surrounded by your friends, good music, good vibes, you’re really in the moment,” he said.
Gambhir and his family will host the annual gala dinner, BLINGO To CureDuchenne, in partnership with CureDuchenne, a global nonprofit dedicated to advancing research and finding a cure for DMD. This year’s event features a vibrant “Bollywood” theme, inviting guests to dress to impress and support the cause. Gambhir will take the stage as both the evening’s DJ and keynote speaker. The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 16. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
You can find out more about the event here.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.