Yuva Gambhir has a full life. The University of Pennsylvania senior studies cognitive science and DJs events around Philadelphia — he also lives with a rare degenerative muscular disease.

Gambhir began showing symptoms of Duchenne muscular dystrophy at age 3. It’s a disorder caused by a gene mutation that affects only males, leading to progressive muscle weakness and loss over time. The average life expectancy for the estimated 15,000 Americans living with the disease is 22 years, according to a 2020 study from ScienceDirect.

Now 24 years old, Gambhir relies on a power wheelchair to get around full-time.

“A lot of my life is kind of dictated by doctors’ appointments, physical therapy and taking medicine every day. It has to be very, very regimented,” he said. “I have to organize when my nurses will help to assist me in the morning so I can get to classes and get to work meetings, even for social gatherings.”