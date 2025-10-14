Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

William Keiper sometimes can’t leave his apartment. The 48-year-old wheelchair user lives in housing designed for people with accessibility needs, a seven-unit complex on a small side street in Grays Ferry. Due to construction on the left side of the building, there’s only access to one curb cut.

When cars park and block the ramp, he has no way of getting from the sidewalk to the street. He has to call the police and wait for a tow truck.

“I’m held prisoner in my own home,” Keiper said.

Navigating Philadelphia’s neighborhoods poses a challenge for wheelchair users in the city. Illegally parked cars and crumbling sidewalks create a dangerous obstacle course for people with limited mobility.

Anywhere outside Center City, traversing sidewalks as a person with limited mobility is an arduous task, Keiper said. In South Philly, it’s common to see cars park practically anywhere — on corners, crosswalks, even sidewalks.

If a vehicle is blocking one of these pathways, wheelchair users like Keiper are left “defenseless.” To get around a blockade of cars, he frequently ends up in the street, which can create what he calls a funny situation.

“They seem to think they’re owed the sidewalks, but then they’re stuck behind me on the street,” Keiper said. “You like to block the sidewalk and force me into the street and now you have to be stuck behind me.”

How is Philadelphia helping wheelchair users?

It’s “unacceptable” for wheelchair users to be forced into the streets, said Nico Meyering, the chairman of Mayor Cherelle Parker’s Commission on People with Disabilities. He explained that earlier this year, the commission successfully worked to tow and ticket cars parking in South Philly.

In 2024, the Philadelphia Parking Authority announced a new campaign to ticket drivers that parked on sidewalks or blocked curb ramps. While the city saw a 500% increase in sidewalk parking citations, advocates still ask for more vigilance from the parking authority.

“We know that if we want people’s behavior to change, especially long term, then we need to keep up those long-term responses,” Meyering said.