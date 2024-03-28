The PPA is cracking down on sidewalk parking in Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Parking can be a real premium in many Philadelphia neighborhoods.

Every winter, authorities send out a reminder about no savesies. And now that spring is upon us, officials want to crack down on another illegal activity: parking on sidewalks and curb ramps.

Parking can be hard to come by in certain parts of the city, and some resort to parking in the median.

However, the Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) is launching a new campaign that will focus on vehicles blocking the path of sidewalks and curb ramps.

The agency is getting the word out from those sharing personal experiences asking everyone to keep them in mind before parking illegally.

“I was born with spina bifida and I have to use crutches. I wear leg braces and at times use a wheelchair to get around. If you park illegally on a sidewalk, it’s a big problem like me with mobility difficulties and it basically stops me in my tracks,” Sheila Hess said in a PPA video.