SEPTA union members vote to authorize strike

Unionized SEPTA workers have voted to authorize a strike.

Among those union workers are those responsible for manning buses, trains and trolleys.

However, the vote does not mean a strike is imminent.

According to a union spokesperson, striking is their last resort and they hope not to strike.

SEPTA responded to the vote in a statement.

“SEPTA and TWU Local 234 are actively engaged in negotiations on a new contract. The talks have been productive, and are scheduled to continue. SEPTA is aware of the strike authorization vote, which is a normal part of this process. We are committed to continuing to engage in good-faith negotiations, with the goal of reaching an agreement on a new contract that is fair to our hard-working employees and to the taxpayers and fare-paying customers that fund the system.”

The union is set to meet with the transit company for negotiations on Tuesday.