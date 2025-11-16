SEPTA union members vote to authorize strike
The vote does not mean a strike is imminent. According to a union spokesperson, striking is their last resort and they hope not to strike.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Unionized SEPTA workers have voted to authorize a strike.
Among those union workers are those responsible for manning buses, trains and trolleys.
However, the vote does not mean a strike is imminent.
According to a union spokesperson, striking is their last resort and they hope not to strike.
SEPTA responded to the vote in a statement.
“SEPTA and TWU Local 234 are actively engaged in negotiations on a new contract. The talks have been productive, and are scheduled to continue. SEPTA is aware of the strike authorization vote, which is a normal part of this process. We are committed to continuing to engage in good-faith negotiations, with the goal of reaching an agreement on a new contract that is fair to our hard-working employees and to the taxpayers and fare-paying customers that fund the system.”
The union is set to meet with the transit company for negotiations on Tuesday.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.