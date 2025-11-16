SEPTA union members vote to authorize strike

The vote does not mean a strike is imminent. According to a union spokesperson, striking is their last resort and they hope not to strike.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff, Amanda Pitts
    • November 16, 2025
A person entering a SEPTA subway car

A passenger boards a traing at NRG Station, the southern terminus of the Broad Street Line. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Unionized SEPTA workers have voted to authorize a strike.

Among those union workers are those responsible for manning buses, trains and trolleys.

However, the vote does not mean a strike is imminent.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

According to a union spokesperson, striking is their last resort and they hope not to strike.

SEPTA responded to the vote in a statement.

“SEPTA and TWU Local 234 are actively engaged in negotiations on a new contract. The talks have been productive, and are scheduled to continue. SEPTA is aware of the strike authorization vote, which is a normal part of this process. We are committed to continuing to engage in good-faith negotiations, with the goal of reaching an agreement on a new contract that is fair to our hard-working employees and to the taxpayers and fare-paying customers that fund the system.”

The union is set to meet with the transit company for negotiations on Tuesday.

Related Content

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate