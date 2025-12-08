Philadelphia schools warn of transportation disruption as union leaders say a SEPTA strike is ‘imminent’
In the event of a strike, students will not be marked late due to “SEPTA-related travel challenges,” Superintendent Watlington said Sunday.
The School District of Philadelphia is warning families about a possible transportation strike after leaders with the Transportation Workers Union Local 234 said Friday that a SEPTA worker strike is “imminent.”
Local 234 is SEPTA’s largest union — representing more than 5,000 bus, trolley and subway operators — and has been working without a contract since Nov. 7.
A strike would cause major service disruptions, halting the operations of city buses and trolleys, as well as the Market-Frankford Line and Broad Street Line. Regional Rail, Suburban Transit, LUCY and CCT Connect service would not be impacted.
Philly school district prepping for ‘SEPTA-related travel challenges’
In a letter to school district families, Superintendent Tony Watlington said nearly 51,000 Philadelphia students would be impacted.
“I respect the right of union members to advocate for themselves,” Watlington said. “I do hope that this strike can be avoided so that we can continue to operate normally and support the social, emotional and academic needs of our students without disruption. However, it is critically important that we remain informed and prepared.”
If a strike were to occur, students who are late or absent due to “SEPTA-related travel challenges” will not be marked late, or will be excused upon receipt of a note from a parent or guardian. Late arrivals for staff members will be recorded as excused.
If student or staff attendance is dramatically affected by the strike, a school may be recommended to switch to virtual instruction.
SEPTA union ready to strike, places blame on transit agency
TWU International President John Samuelsen announced Friday that a strike is “imminent,” and directed all transit division and local presidents from across the country — along with the entire union staff — to come to Philadelphia to support a work stoppage.
Union leaders are seeking “modest raises,” pension increases, changes to working conditions and improvements to health care, according to 6abc.
“SEPTA is attacking our health benefits; they’re attacking our retirement security,” Samuelsen said in a statement. “They’re not taking this contract negotiation seriously. SEPTA is playing fast and loose with the city of Philadelphia. It’s not on the TWU, it’s on the management of SEPTA.”
SEPTA said it continues to negotiate in good faith and has insisted a deal can be reached without a strike. On Sunday, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said more information will be provided “as soon as we know more.”
With SEPTA negotiating with 17 different unions, officials believe an agreement with Local 234 will set the tone for the rest.
It’s the third straight year that Local 234 workers have voted to authorize a strike. Late last year, the union narrowly reached a deal to avoid a work stoppage.
In 2016, TWU Local 234 went on strike after failing to reach a contract agreement, and in 2009, a similar SEPTA strike lasted six days.
During the summer in New Jersey, NJ Transit’s train engineers went on strike for three days in the state’s first transit strike in over 40 years, according to the Associated Press. The strike halted service for roughly 100,000 daily riders.
During the summer, AFSCME District Council 33, Philadelphia’s blue-collar workers union, went on strike for eight days.
