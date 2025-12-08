From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The School District of Philadelphia is warning families about a possible transportation strike after leaders with the Transportation Workers Union Local 234 said Friday that a SEPTA worker strike is “imminent.”

Local 234 is SEPTA’s largest union — representing more than 5,000 bus, trolley and subway operators — and has been working without a contract since Nov. 7.

A strike would cause major service disruptions, halting the operations of city buses and trolleys, as well as the Market-Frankford Line and Broad Street Line. Regional Rail, Suburban Transit, LUCY and CCT Connect service would not be impacted.

Philly school district prepping for ‘SEPTA-related travel challenges’

In a letter to school district families, Superintendent Tony Watlington said nearly 51,000 Philadelphia students would be impacted.

“I respect the right of union members to advocate for themselves,” Watlington said. “I do hope that this strike can be avoided so that we can continue to operate normally and support the social, emotional and academic needs of our students without disruption. However, it is critically important that we remain informed and prepared.”

If a strike were to occur, students who are late or absent due to “SEPTA-related travel challenges” will not be marked late, or will be excused upon receipt of a note from a parent or guardian. Late arrivals for staff members will be recorded as excused.

If student or staff attendance is dramatically affected by the strike, a school may be recommended to switch to virtual instruction.