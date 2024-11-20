SEPTA, city transit union come to tentative agreement, potentially avoiding strike in Philadelphia

The agreement between SEPTA and the union representing city transit workers includes a 5% wage increase, as well as a pension increase.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • November 20, 2024
a SEPTA train

File - A train along the Norristown/Manayunk SEPTA line rolls through the Conshohocken station. (Kristen Mosbrucker-Garza/WHYY)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

SEPTA and TWU Local 234 — the union representing city transit workers — have come to an agreement, which could potentially avoid a transit strike in Philadelphia.

Action News has learned that the agreement includes a 5% wage increase, as well as a pension increase. However, there were no concessions to healthcare.

They also made “significant improvements” in safety, including bullet proof enclosures for driver.

TWU Local 234’s executive board has voted to send the agreement to its members.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Meanwhile, negotiations continue between SEPTA and a union representing hundreds of workers in the suburbs.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Never miss a moment with the WHYY Listen App!

Play, pause, and rewind the live radio stream, access on-demand audio features, and dive into podcasts from both local and national sources.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate