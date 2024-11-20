SEPTA, city transit union come to tentative agreement, potentially avoiding strike in Philadelphia
The agreement between SEPTA and the union representing city transit workers includes a 5% wage increase, as well as a pension increase.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
SEPTA and TWU Local 234 — the union representing city transit workers — have come to an agreement, which could potentially avoid a transit strike in Philadelphia.
Action News has learned that the agreement includes a 5% wage increase, as well as a pension increase. However, there were no concessions to healthcare.
They also made “significant improvements” in safety, including bullet proof enclosures for driver.
TWU Local 234’s executive board has voted to send the agreement to its members.
Meanwhile, negotiations continue between SEPTA and a union representing hundreds of workers in the suburbs.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
