Philly allocates $135M to restore some SEPTA bus routes for students amid cuts

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The city of Philadelphia is using $135 million to help SEPTA restore bus lines most used by school students.

The money comes from a transit subsidy in the city’s 2026 budget and will allow SEPTA to restore routes that were impacted by service cuts.

The routes will go back into service on Tuesday and help ease overcrowding for others.

“We are proud that our city teams moved quickly with SEPTA to find a way to restore transit services in the areas where students are most affected by the cutbacks that started on the first day of school this week,” said Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Service will be restored on the 84, 88, and six 400-level routes (452, 461, 462, 476, 478, 484). Service on the 31 will be restored from Overbrook Park to 63rd and Market streets. Service will be augmented on routes that serve a significant number of students to reduce crowding and pass-ups — the 14, 20, 23, 26, 47, 63, 67, 70, 82, T2, and T5.