Philly allocates $135M to restore some SEPTA bus routes for students amid cuts
The money comes from a transit subsidy in the city's 2026 budget and will allow SEPTA to restore routes that were impacted by service cuts.
The city of Philadelphia is using $135 million to help SEPTA restore bus lines most used by school students.
The routes will go back into service on Tuesday and help ease overcrowding for others.
“We are proud that our city teams moved quickly with SEPTA to find a way to restore transit services in the areas where students are most affected by the cutbacks that started on the first day of school this week,” said Mayor Cherelle Parker.
Service will be restored on the 84, 88, and six 400-level routes (452, 461, 462, 476, 478, 484). Service on the 31 will be restored from Overbrook Park to 63rd and Market streets. Service will be augmented on routes that serve a significant number of students to reduce crowding and pass-ups — the 14, 20, 23, 26, 47, 63, 67, 70, 82, T2, and T5.
Phase 1 of SEPTA’s cuts began Aug. 24 due to a $213 million deficit this fiscal year, the agency says. The cuts are reducing service by 20% across buses, trolleys and subway lines, and the elimination of express services to the sports complex in South Philadelphia.
A 21.5% fare increase goes into effect Monday, and starting Tuesday, Regional Rail will see reduced service.
