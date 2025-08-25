SEPTA cuts have begun. What do you need to know about the changes?

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Massive SEPTA cuts began Sunday, and more changes are expected through the beginning of next year.

All in all, 32 bus lines, five Regional Rail lines and a Metro line will be eliminated. Almost every line the transportation authority runs will see reduced operation, especially during non-peak hours. A 21.5% fare increase is scheduled to begin Sept. 2, 2025, and a 9 p.m. curfew on all rail service is set for Jan. 1, 2026.

SEPTA has warned passengers to expect crowded conditions and longer wait times

The cuts to Philadelphia’s public transit system come after more than a year of funding uncertainty. Last year’s respite came in the form of Gov. Josh Shapiro diverting $153 million to SEPTA from the state’s federal highway fund to stymy the organization’s deficit.

A permanent solution was meant to come in place of the stopgap measure taken in 2024, but a dispute about how to handle transit funding formed between Democratic and Republican state officials. This has not only left SEPTA without funding, but it has also left Pennsylvania with a delayed state budget.