SEPTA cuts have begun. What do you need to know about the changes?
With bus and rail lines being eliminated and many more routes facing reduced service, how will Philly-area residents navigate the new schedules?
Massive SEPTA cuts began Sunday, and more changes are expected through the beginning of next year.
All in all, 32 bus lines, five Regional Rail lines and a Metro line will be eliminated. Almost every line the transportation authority runs will see reduced operation, especially during non-peak hours. A 21.5% fare increase is scheduled to begin Sept. 2, 2025, and a 9 p.m. curfew on all rail service is set for Jan. 1, 2026.
SEPTA has warned passengers to expect crowded conditions and longer wait times
The cuts to Philadelphia’s public transit system come after more than a year of funding uncertainty. Last year’s respite came in the form of Gov. Josh Shapiro diverting $153 million to SEPTA from the state’s federal highway fund to stymy the organization’s deficit.
A permanent solution was meant to come in place of the stopgap measure taken in 2024, but a dispute about how to handle transit funding formed between Democratic and Republican state officials. This has not only left SEPTA without funding, but it has also left Pennsylvania with a delayed state budget.
When are changes happening?
- Sunday, Aug. 24: Most of the bus and Metro service cuts go into effect
- Monday, Aug. 25: Remaining bus and Metro service cuts go into effect
- Monday, Sept. 1: A 21.5% fare increase goes into effect, meaning the bus and Metro fare increases from $2.50 to $2.90
- Tuesday, Sept. 2: Regional Rail service cuts go into effect
- January 2026: Regional Rail service on five lines, the Broad-Ridge Spur line and several more bus routes will be cut
Bus changes
Buses will see the largest amount of cuts, with 32 lines being eliminated and 16 more being reduced. Almost every other line will see a reduction in the frequency.
You can search your bus line name to find out information about how your travel is being affected.
Metro changes
SEPTA’s Metro service will see the fewest elimination of routes: Only one line, the Broad-Ridge Spur, will be cut altogether, and two trolleys, the G1 (Route 15) and T1 (Route 10), will be converted into bus routes. Despite having the fewest number of eliminations, the subway lines and trolleys will have longer wait times between trains. A 9 p.m. curfew on all rail service is scheduled to begin Jan. 1, 2026.
You can search your rail line name to find out information about how your travel is being affected.
Regional Rail changes
Many of the cuts SEPTA has planned for the Regional Rail lines, which bring in thousands of people who work in the city, will be centered around the frequency of the trains.
However, major changes to the lines will come into effect in January 2026, with five of the lines being eliminated entirely and the rest seeing no service after 9 p.m.
You can search your Regional Rail line by name to see how your commute is affected.
More SEPTA service-cut information
The organization has some resources to further support your planning and travels. These resources include:
- Their website gives detailed information on the cuts, including a map that helps visualize the cuts
- If you’re planning a trip, you can visit SEPTA’s website and utilize their planning tool
- You can use the organization’s real-time map to see where your mode of transportation is in relation to your stop
- SEPTA’s mobile app also contains much of the same information
