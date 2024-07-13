From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

SEPTA will receive less than 1/3 of anticipated state funding after lawmakers postponed permanent solutions to fund 32 transit agencies serving Pennsylvanians Thursday night.

Of the $80.5 million dedicated to public transportation, SEPTA got roughly $51 million compared to the expected $161 million originally proposed by Gov. Josh Shapiro in February. The $51 million in funding is a one-time payment and a temporary solution to the transit authority’s funding woes. SEPTA faces a $240 million annual deficit as federal COVID-19 relief runs out.

The governor had proposed spending an additional $283 million on public transit, a 1.75% increase in the state’s share of funding, by increasing the amount of state sales tax revenue allocated toward transportation agencies throughout the state. SEPTA would’ve received $161 million of those funds.

It is unclear why legislators decided to leave out the proposed 1.75% increase to transit funding.

“Hear me on this: that is just a start,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said before signing the budget. “Myself, leader [Matt] Bradford, Sen. [Joe] Pittman, we are all committed to returning in the fall and finding a permanent solution for mass transit.”

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said he doesn’t know when the money will run out, but he expects the approved funds to support the transit authority through the fall, when budget discussions resume. SEPTA plans to have representatives in Harrisburg when that time comes.

“We want to know exactly what they need from us so that we can get right into this in the fall and have a productive dialogue and hopefully have a good path to getting this passed,” Busch said. “We have to continue to express the need and the urgency for this.”