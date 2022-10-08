SEPTA is considering cutting 26 routes to improve on-time service

SEPTA officials plan a major redesign of the region’s bus routes in an effort to provide better on-time service and draw more riders back to mass transit. The transit agency is in the midst of a listening tour to hear how riders feel about the proposed changes.

The current incarnation of the plan would cut down SEPTA’s 125 bus routes to 99.

“Even though the number of routes goes down, the number of frequent routes, meaning routes running 15 minutes or better, seven days a week between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. is going up,” said Dan Nemiroff, Manager of Planning Programs at SEPTA. “This was in response to a lot of complaints and comments over the years, as well as some survey work we’ve done in support of this project, that that frequency is one of the key priorities for our riders.”