SEPTA is ramping up its services to people experiencing homelessness in Philadelphia as part of a new effort to make the overall system cleaner and more appealing to returning riders.

The program is called SCOPE: Safety, Cleaning Ownership, Partnership, and Engagement.

“What makes this different is a holistic approach to address this vulnerable crisis that we found ourselves downstream from and with the program,” said SEPTA’s Ken Divers.

Divers said SEPTA developed the model for the program after Somerset station in the city’s Kensington neighborhood was closed because elevators at the facility were so contaminated with needles and bodily fluids the elevators shut down.

In order to keep the issues from recurring, Divers said the transit agency has to address the root cause of the problem. SEPTA is bringing in workers who provide social services and additional security, and then will give the station a deep cleaning. The goal is that this could be the model going forward.

The SCOPE program is now working on the Eastern portion of the Market Frankford line which includes Kensington.