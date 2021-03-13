SEPTA may temporarily close Kensington’s Somerset Station over safety issues

SEPTA officials are considering a temporary closure of Somerset Station on the Market-Frankford Line.

The Kensington station has long been a gathering spot for unhoused people and drug use and it has worsened in recent months, said SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards.

“We”ve been meeting with employees to discuss their concerns,” Richards said. “It’s very important that we provide a safe environment for them to come to work every day as well as a safe environment for our customers.”

Elevators at the station had to be shut down because “urine and needles destroyed the mechanics,” Richards said.

The elevators will take months to repair, making the station inaccessible to riders who cannot use the stairs. The station sits at the intersection of Somerset Street, D Street, and Kensington Avenue, an area hard hit by the city’s opioid crisis. It serves an average of 800 riders every weekday, which is around 40% of pre-COVID ridership, according to data from SEPTA.

Patricia Codina, co-director of community development at Impact Services, a nonprofit organization in Kensington, said conditions at the station made it virtually inaccessible to some riders even before the elevators ceased working, but closing the station could have even bigger repercussions for people who rely on transit to get to work, school, medical appointments, and other destinations.