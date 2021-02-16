It was late one September evening, and Kimberly Benedetto was driving the Route 47 bus south. When she stopped at JFK Boulevard, two teenagers boarded the vehicle without masks.

Benedetto had just run out of spare masks, or else she would’ve handed out a few for free. After she instructed the teenagers to put their masks on, or at least cover their faces with their shirts, the conversation escalated. It didn’t take long for the violent threats to begin.

“She’s telling me, ‘I’m going to ride to the end of the line and kick your ass. I’m going to wipe the floor with your face,’” Benedetto said.

As is her right, Benedetto kicked the passengers off the bus when they started to threaten her. But when she got to the end of the line, the teens were there. Hiding behind a car, the two were waiting there for her and ready to fight when Benedetto unboarded. She saw them, locked the doors and called for Transit Police.

Benedetto’s driven SEPTA buses for 21 years now. That recent scare was one of countless times she’s endured harassment, threats, or physical attacks on the job.

There was the time when a woman boarding at Broad and Oregon almost missed the bus and screamed in her face. Or when a man riding the 17 threatened to punch Benedetto in the face. Another passenger spit on Benedetto because she wouldn’t let her off at 16th and JFK — which isn’t an actual bus stop.

“There’s been many over the years,” she said. “It’s part of the job.”

Benedetto has had eggs thrown at her from bus stops and cigarettes flicked out onto her uniform. And she’s not the only one.

For most of the last year, SEPTA sustained up to an 80% drop in ridership — but incidents of harassment against employees were as high as ever. Physical assaults, like spitting and throwing objects at workers, barely dropped.

It’s not one especially dangerous route, not one specific job, nor one problematic employee that’s vulnerable. Violence is a universal experience for public-facing SEPTA employees. Some say due to a combination of pandemic-induced anger and people experiencing homelessness sleeping in stations, it’s gotten worse over the last 12 months.

“We see some form of it almost every day,” said Willie Brown, president of the Transit Workers Union Local 234. “Never a day goes by that there isn’t some intimidation, assault, or thing of that nature.”

Transit Police have made improvements to the system in recent years in an attempt to curb the number of violent incidents — and punish the people who commit them. But the union maintains they could do more, especially after a punishing year during which employees risked their lives to keep the region moving through the pandemic.