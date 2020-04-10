Viral video shows police forcibly enforce mask mandate on SEPTA bus

The video —which was removed from online postings on Friday afternoon – appears to exemplify SEPTA’s new police-enforced mandate that riders wear face coverings or be prepared to get off transit.

“The covering can be as simple as a shirt, bandana or anything else someone can grab at home before they head out,” said spokesperson Andrew Busch via email. “At a minimum, these masks and facial coverings could help keep the person wearing them from spreading germs, and if everyone wears them, we would have a great deal of added protection.”

Busch said the agency wants to avoid arrests.

The viral video illustrates the serious implications of the new policy, rolled out in the wake of other risk-reduction strategies implemented this week.

SEPTA’s new Lifeline schedule, which went into effect Thursday, closed several subway stops and ceased about half of the city’s bus and trolley routes. Along with the service reduction, SEPTA limited access to stations and asked riders to wear a face-covering that’s in accordance with CDC recommendations.

Soon, after tweets began to surface of people without masks being denied access to service.

Due to death of SEPTA employees, SEPTA cut out half their stops. I had to walk to 69th St. Its like an armed camp in there. You cannot get in the terminal without a mask on. I used a T-shirt to be able to catch the train today pic.twitter.com/kZckyjCbwv — Mark (@mkrull1) April 9, 2020

Damn septa not letting you ride public transportation without a mask — Luvv (@FatCuzzzz) April 10, 2020

Busch confirmed Friday that the “request” has become a mandate and riders without a face covering can be restricted from boarding their vehicles.

SEPTA police officers are tasked with engaging riders at some stations and if a passenger is non-compliant on a bus, the police can remove them.

An email from SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel dated April 8 addressed to transit police issued the new directive, but SEPTA has yet to provide an official announcement aside from a few tweets.

Yasha Zarrinkelk, an organizer with Transit Forward Philadelphia, said he is “apprehensive” about the policy because of the “potentially negative interactions it might cause between police and riders.“

Philadelphia’s latest numbers show nearly 5,800 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 130 deaths in the city. Over at SEPTA, more than 100 employees, including at least two police officers, have tested positive for the coronavirus and at least three have died.