Hundreds gathered outside the Barnes Foundation on Sunday for the eighth annual Barnes on the Block event featuring a range of artists and performers celebrating creativity in Philadelphia.

The family-friendly outdoor festival, presented by PNC Arts Live, was in collaboration with Mural Arts Philadelphia as part of a series meant to inspire creativity and attract a broader and “diverse audience” to the Barnes Foundation, said Deputy Director for Community Engagement James Claiborne.

“Our collaborative exhibition with Mural Arts Philadelphia, where I’m from, also highlights social-impact artists who we work with in educational and community settings throughout the year,” Claiborne said. “It brings them to the Parkway and invites folks of all ages, backgrounds to come and celebrate the power and the enjoyment of arts and culture in Philadelphia.”

Artists set up tents along the festival’s entrance for educational workshops and to share their art with the people. Among them was Lemus, an independent artist who specializes in Latin American art, who returned to the event for the second year to teach traditional Colonia art.

“I want to be able to give a voice to the Latino community and the work that we’re doing through the knowledge of our own art practices and materials,” he said.

Lemus said he enjoys sharing his culture with people and likes that he can teach people about art they may not know about.