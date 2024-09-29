Joel Embiid honors his late brother at a Philly block party

Joel Embiid could go back to school and write a pretty heady report on how he spent his summer vacation.

Embiid won Olympic gold for Team USA. He signed a contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers that will pay him more than $64 million in its final season. Embiid spoke during the U.N. General Assembly week about African innovation. Already parents to a young son, Embiid and his wife are expecting a daughter.

Oh, and his lobbying efforts for the Sixers to sign All-Star free agent Paul George paid off with perhaps the most significant acquisition in Embiid’s 10 seasons with the franchise.

Not a bad offseason.

For his final move before training camp opens next week, Embiid celebrated one major watershed more personal in nature.

The seven-time All-Star hosted the “In Memory of Arthur” block party to honor the life of his late brother in a Friday night event for Philadelphia Youth Basketball.

Embiid’s younger brother, Arthur Embiid, died in a car accident in 2014 at age 13. Embiid, born in Yaoundé, Cameroon, later named his son Arthur in his brother’s memory. At the Sixth Man Center, the 76ers and PYB unveiled a 70-by-10 foot mural that overlooked the “In Memory of Arthur” Court, which was dedicated to Embiid and his family when the complex opened earlier this year.

“It’s still tough, thinking about the whole thing,” Embiid said of his brother. “He’s also one of the reasons why I’m doing this. He was someone that cared about everybody. It’s funny, all the stories that I heard, because I hadn’t been around since I left Cameroon. Going back after his death, all the stories that I heard. Just someone I cared about, that was always giving back.”

Embiid and his son shot hoops at bounce houses and on the court at a Friday night event attended by George, All-Star Tyrese Maxey, other Sixers teammates and team president Daryl Morey.

“He’s somebody who took me in from Day 1,” Maxey said. “Joel, he was the first person who believed in me. He believes in all of y’all. He believes in all of Philly. We just really have to appreciate him. We just have to really cherish him.”