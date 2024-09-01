From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A report from scientists at Villanova University found that the air at Philadelphia’s 15th Street subway station exposes people to a significant amount of microscopic air pollutants, well above the established standard recently set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Scientists at the university measured the air quality at the subway station near City Hall in 2022 and recently published their results. The researchers measured the levels of various kinds of air pollutants, including a particular kind called PM2.5, so named because these are smaller than 2.5 micrometers, meaning they can get deep into lung tissue or even the bloodstream. They are smaller than specks of dust or the diameter of human hair.

The bad news is that the underground air is not great.

The Environmental Protection Agency recently set a standard for exposure to these particles, and the levels in the underground parts of 15th Street station are more than 10 times that standard, so it’s “considerably higher than the standard,” said Kabindra Shakya, an environmental scientist at Villanova.

However, he stressed that does not mean people should stop taking the subway.

“I don’t want to scare the commuters to not … use the subway,” he said. “Subways are still helping to improve the air pollution in the outdoor air. We should still keep using the subways, but we should also protect the commuters and clean it.”

He explained that the air in the subway can be cleaned, filtered and ventilated. Comparatively, if more people drive instead, then the outdoor air will be polluted, which is much harder to address.

Shakya’s previous research shows that the air quality varies across different stations, with the 15th Street station almost always having the highest concentration of this particulate matter when they did their measurements in 2018 and 2019.