Study finds air purifiers significantly improve air quality at Philly day cares

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Omaima Talouli owns and directs Hasan’s Interactive Learning Center, a day care for kids in the Frankford neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Located on the busy Frankford Avenue, Talouli said she’s concerned nearby pollution might have health impacts on the kids who attend her day care — some of whom already have asthma.

A recent study of eight Philadelphia day cares in communities disproportionately impacted by environmental hazards found that air purifiers can significantly improve indoor air quality and reduce fine particle pollution.

“I learned more about how to keep the air circulated and clean for the children,” said Talouli, whose day care participated in the study. “It’s going to help the kids have clean air to breathe, and to reduce the chance of them getting sick.”

The study by the Women for a Healthy Environment, a statewide nonprofit that aims to educate the public about reducing environmental health risks, recommends that day care centers use air purifiers daily, especially in the most vulnerable neighborhoods.