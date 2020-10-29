Just one third of elementary classrooms in Philly meet minimum ventilation standards

As thousands of Philadelphia parents weigh whether to send their children back to school buildings, a Chalkbeat analysis of school air quality evaluations has found that two-thirds of elementary classrooms with completed reports lack even the minimum industry-recommended ventilation standards to safely hold 15 or more people.

And one-fifth of elementary schools have no classrooms that can accommodate that many people while meeting the air circulation standards.

Under the district’s hybrid plan, about 32,000 students in kindergarten through second grade would have the option of returning to school two days a week, with half the group attending on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other half on Thursdays and Fridays, starting on Nov. 30. Staff members are expected to start preparing their classrooms on Nov. 9, less than two weeks away. Parents must decide by Friday whether to send their children back.

Chalkbeat’s analysis is based on 79 reports that are available on the district’s website, out of 119 that officials say have been sent to principals. There are 147 elementary schools and 215 district-run schools in the city. The reports online are for 74 elementary schools and four high schools that house pre-kindergarten programs — Edison, South Philadelphia, Lincoln, and Washington, plus the Rivera building, which is a district office and conference center that houses a private pre-kindergarten program.

District officials have not explained why all 119 of the reports distributed to principals are not also available online.

The school district has had problems with air quality and ventilation in its buildings for years, an issue that has become magnified during the coronavirus pandemic. Transmission of the virus is believed to be higher indoors, and school buildings, unlike hospitals, weren’t designed to mitigate the spread of a contagious disease.

The standards used in these reports — 15 cubic feet per minute, or CFM, of airflow per person in a room — are general ventilation requirements, not those that experts say are sufficient to curb the spread of an airborne pathogen. Even by the lesser non-medical standard, an earlier analysis found 80% of school buildings had some ventilation problem.

In doing school-by-school, room-by-room evaluation of air flow, the district is trying to find out where its ventilation problems are the most egregious and assure that the classrooms being used have acceptable air circulation, while counting on social distancing, sanitation, hand-washing, mask wearing, and other safety measures to control virus spread.

Assuring the 15 CFM per-person standard “is just a piece of the puzzle,” said district chief operating officer Reginald Owens. The other safety measures are “what helps lower the risk” of COVID-19 transmission.

For its analysis, Chalkbeat counted which classrooms would be safe for up to 15 students. That figure was chosen because the maximum class size under the teachers’ contract for the pre-kindergarten through second grade classes is 30 students, and under the hybrid system, no more than half of them would be in school on any given day.

National data suggest schools aren’t major sites of virus transmission, especially in the earlier grades. Outbreaks have been relatively rare as schools have reopened across the country. But an important aspect of safely reopening schools is community spread. Children can spread the virus, and in communities with high rates of COVID-19, it can be difficult to limit transmission.

Philadelphia’s positivity rate for the past seven days is 7.3%, the highest since early June, and it has been rising.

Every week, the state Department of Education rates each county based on the severity of viral spread and offers guidance about whether schools should stay virtual, could move to a hybrid model or fully reopen. Last week, it moved Philadelphia from the moderate to substantial risk category, which recommends all-virtual school.

Ventilation problems in aging school facilities have raised concerns for parents and educators about how COVID-19 might spread.

The lack of public information available also has made it difficult for parents trying to make an informed decision. As of now, reports are available only for about half the buildings that house the lower grades, and the district doesn’t plan to release the rest until Nov. 12, after Friday’s deadline.

Parents have been told that if they choose this week to send their children back to the buildings, they can change their minds at any time. The reverse, however, is not true: If they choose all-remote, they will not be able to return to school in person until the third quarter, in late January.