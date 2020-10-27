From Philly to Erie, 12 Pa. voters talk about their crucial swing state vote

Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

With a week to go until Election Day, Pennsylvania has lived up to its hype as a key battleground state that could decide the presidency.

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads in state and national polls, but both he and President Donald Trump have been making frequent stops in the commonwealth and spending big on advertising.

But what’s swaying voters?

Our network of reporters talked with people across the state about who they are voting for and how they’re being affected by the biggest issues of the year — including COVID-19, the economy, and protests for racial justice.

Jamari Davis, 41 | Lebanon

Jamari Davis, 41, says this election comes down to putting “morals over money.”

Davis used to be an Independent who favored candidates from both major parties.

“In the words of our president, there were ‘very fine people on both sides,’” he said tongue-in-cheek, referring to Trump’s comments after a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

“Nowadays, you have no choice,” he said. When it comes to politics, “you have to draw the line.”

Davis works in mortgage loans and real estate in central Pennsylvania. In Lebanon County, where he lives, 55 percent of registered voters this year are Republicans. That gives the GOP a large edge on the Democratic Party, which now includes Davis.

As a small business owner, he said he benefits from Trump’s approach to the economy. The coronavirus pandemic slowed his work “slightly,” freezing real estate transactions and forcing him to temporarily work from home. He criticized Trump for not taking the pandemic more seriously, but has not heard a plan from Biden that satisfies his economic concerns.

No matter, Trump cannot win his vote.

“As a Black man, with morals and character, I cannot in good conscience vote for somebody that’s racist, divisive and tearing our country down,” he said.

He points to the first presidential debate, when, 10 minutes before Trump told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by,” the president criticized racial sensitivity training as a “radical revolution.” The White House has banned such education for federal agencies and contractors. Davis’ sister, Amanda Davis-Buie, leads anti-racism trainings with organizations in the county.

“There are programs put in place meant to bring people together, yet his only goal is to divide,” he said. “And people are okay with that.”

Getting along with friends or coworkers who support Trump means doing his best to avoid the subject. “I’d rather not lose respect for people,” he said.

Davis prefers Biden mostly for who he isn’t — Trump.

When he votes in person on Nov. 3, the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others will be on his mind.

“I’m wearing my Black Lives Matter shirt, I’m wearing my mask that says ‘I can’t breathe,’ and I got a little MAGA hat that says, ‘Made you look. Black Lives Matter,’” he said. “I’m going in full garb.”

Roy Straley, 59 | Marion, Franklin County

Roy Straley has watched with pleasure as his wife’s family, which historically leaned towards Democrats, has come to share his support of Trump.

“They all sit around the dinner table for Sunday dinner,” he said, raising his voice to imitate the conversation. “[They say] ‘If daddy was alive today, he’d change parties too! These ain’t the Democrats we grew up with.’”

Straley, 59, sees the 2020 election as a turning point between the status quo and “a more socialist-type state.”

A lifelong Republican, he said he will vote for Trump for a second time on Nov. 3.

“I personally don’t feel we should be borrowing from our grandkids. I don’t even think we should have gotten that stimulus,” he said, referring to the checks many citizens received earlier this year to help defray economic instability caused by the pandemic.

Straley, a service technician and oil delivery driver, never lost work due to COVID-19 and said he did not need the aid. He fears that taxing the rich further would drive them away, with no one to foot the bill for more expansive social programs. “You can’t just keep giving handouts out — free college, free, free, free — somebody’s got to pay for it,” he said.

Straley’s opposition to abortion is another deciding factor in his vote. He sees Trump, who has now gotten three conservative justices confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, as the better candidate for those beliefs.

“I don’t look at President Trump as perfect. He’s done things in his life that’s not perfect. We all have,” he said, but “abortion would be one of my things that I would say that I would lean more towards Trump.”

Brendan Bittle, 25 | Chambersburg

Brendan Bittle, 25, believes the future is on the line in 2020. The environment, healthcare and the economy all play a part in why he’s backing Biden, although he would prefer to cast his vote for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

”One of the big things for me is climate change. I would like my nephews and nieces, and children in general to have an inhabitable planet,” said Bittle. “Second biggest thing is Medicare for All.” While that’s not a part of Biden’s platform, Bittle said he hopes a democratic presidency will at least move the country towards more state-supported healthcare. Biden’s platform includes expanding the Affordable Care Act to include a public option — a government-run health insurance agency that would compete with the private sector.

Bittle moved home to Chambersburg after completing his undergraduate degree at West Chester University last year. In the spring, he’ll graduate from a master’s program in sports administration, but his job prospects are murky due to the ongoing recession.

The pandemic job market “has kind of sucked,” he said. “I had a really nice bartending-waitering-hosting-type job at Roy Pitz, a little pub in Chambersburg. Now they’re only open three days a week.” And Bittle lost his job. He’s been working at a supermarket instead.

Bittle’s grandfather, R. Harry Bittle, served in the State House as a Republican for more than a decade starting in the late 1960s. Brendan, though, has steadily moved away from the politics he grew up with.

Initially, he registered to vote with the GOP, but as he learned more about systemic inequalities while studying accounting and finance in college, he changed his thinking. Now, he actively lobbies his immediate family members to vote Democrat and believes he’s influencing them.

“My family has always been kind of centrist, moderate Republicans … Obviously in the way the party has shifted over the last four years, I know they’re good people and their votes should reflect that a little better,” he said.

Breanna Mekuly, 30 | Erie

Breanna Mekuly lives with her girlfriend in a brick house on Erie’s east side. She helps run Emmaus Soup Kitchen and works with a Catholic church ministry. Because of personal underlying health issues, she said healthcare is a key driving issue for her this year, especially as Trump seeks to have the Supreme Court invalidate the Affordable Care Act.

“If I lose my job for some reason, it would be really scary,” she said. “I have fibromyalgia. I have endometriosis. I have to go to the doctor often to make sure that things are taken care of, and if I would lose my job I don’t even know how I would be able to afford my healthcare bills.”

As the pandemic has taken its toll, Mekuly said she’s thankful she hasn’t been impacted economically. She’s kept her job and has been able to work from home. But in working to feed those who really have been struggling, she said the crisis has opened her eyes.

“It just makes me realize that our economy is so much less stable than I had hoped, and that

there are a lot of people who are living day to day,” Mekuly said. “To me, that just means that we really need to focus more on the average person. How do we create and help people sustain these family-sustaining wages and jobs that will be good for not just the owner of the company, but everyone else?”

Mekuly, who moved to Erie recently from Iowa, is a registered Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. She plans to vote for Biden this year using a drop box available at the county courthouse.

Mekuly said she’s worried that four more years of Trump could erode protections that LGBTQ people have gained, especially as the Supreme Court becomes more conservative.

My girlfriend and I would possibly want to get married someday, and we’re hearing these things coming up now of, ‘Well, maybe they want to repeal gay marriage,” she said. “We’ve been having these conversations with our families and our friends, and for the most part people want to support but they don’t necessarily understand what it’s like to be in that position.”

Erie County was one of three in Pennsylvania that voted for President Barack Obama in 2012 but turned to favor Trump in 2016. Democrats believe Biden’s appeal this year will surpass Hillary Clinton’s, but Trump supporters are hopeful for another outcome that surprises pollsters.

Scott Sanderson, an Erie voter who declined to be photographed, said he is an Independent who sat out 2016 but will vote this year for Trump.

“Erie has basically always been a Democratic city. But there is a silent majority of people who have sat by and not gotten involved that are fed up with the crap that’s going on around the country,” he said. “And I think you’re going to see a lot of people who normally wouldn’t have turned out.”