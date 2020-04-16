From making rent to ‘found money’: Philly residents share their stimulus cash stories

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

People across the Philadelphia region are starting to get their federal stimulus checks this week.

The money — most adults will get $1,200, with an additional $500 per qualifying child — is meant to help Americans weather the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

“I would take care of your family and food issues first,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday. He went on to say those with “a little left over” should consider donating it to a fund set up to support nonprofits in the city.

When WHYY asked Philadephians on Facebook what they planned to spend their stimulus money on, hundreds of people wrote in — with priorities ranging from paying rent, to aiding family members, to donating to local charities.

‘Truly essential’

After almost a decade working nights as a supervisor at Wawa stores across Philadelphia, Ryan Lowther has seen a lot.

“A normal night shift before all this happened [was] pretty busy,” said Lowther, who currently works at a Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia. “One time these two people got into a fight…they actually started throwing fruit cups at each other. It didn’t make any sense.”

Lowther, 30, is considered an “essential” worker during the pandemic: He’s still working 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. five nights a week. But those shifts are a lot quieter than they used to be. Where his store used to see about 150 customers per night, Lowther said, they now get about 20. And the people who are coming in are on edge.

“Before all this went down, I would say that a vast majority of people were at least neutral [to me],” Lauther said. “But now people are becoming very rude…even when I am wearing a mask and gloves to touch their product, they give me a side look, a dirty look.”

Lowther said his full work schedule means he isn’t worried about making rent. But these long, empty nights have given him plenty of time to think about different career options.

By the time his $1,200 dollar stimulus payment landed in his bank account Wednesday morning, Lowther knew he would use it to help cover the cost of a training to be an Emergency Medical Technician.

“If I am going to be essential, I want to be truly essential,” Lowther said. “Once the stimulus check came in, I saw this was something I can actually pursue.”