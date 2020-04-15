In April, poetry reigns. For some, it’s a month to flood social media feeds with poems or commit to a new writing practice. But for Anthony Orozco of Reading, Pennsylvania, poetry is a year-round labor of love.

Orozco, 31, grew up biracial in a small, mostly white area outside of Cincinnati, Ohio.

“My father is a dark and indigenous, mestizo Mexican,” Orozco said. “My mother is a paper-white Appalachian woman. In any middle school situation, you get picked on for anything that’s different.”

After one particularly bad bullying incident, Orozco was taken under the wing of a few teachers who encouraged him to use poetry to express his feelings.

“I had always written comic books as a kid, and I enjoyed fantasy. I always liked writing and something clicked,” Orozco said. “I had teachers along the way who saw potential in me. They gave me a little boost of confidence and encouraged me to dig a little deeper.”

Orozco relocated to Reading in 2012, during a time he says there was a rapid wave of momentum around poetry in the city. Open mics sprang up across the writing scene, and he has quickly become a leader within this local network of artists.

Mi Casa Su Casa, a homey Latinx soul food spot located in downtown Reading, became like a second home.