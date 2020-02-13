Mofongo and scrambled eggs: This is not your typical election-year diner story

Carmelo LaMantia stops by Mi Casa Su Casa, a breakfast and lunch cafe in downtown Reading, quite a bit. Exactly how often is in dispute.

“He comes every day,” said the waitress as she handed him an iced coffee with a splash of cream on a recent Wednesday morning.

“She’s exaggerating a bit, but several times a week, yeah,” said LaMantia, laughing.

LaMantia, 60, is here for the community as much as he is for the coffee. Like a lot of people in this post-industrial city of about 90,000, LaMantia is a New York City transplant. He moved to Reading in 2012 for a love interest. That didn’t work out, but he stuck around, enticed by the lower cost of living. The cafe, he said, played a big part in making him feel like he belongs.

“Mi Casa Su Casa, that pretty much explains it all, that means ‘My house is your house,’” he said. “You pretty much feel at home here.”

That’s a common sentiment among regulars at the cafe, and there are a lot of them. It’s the rare space that bridges the city’s decades-long transformation from a stronghold of the white working class to a destination for Latinx people, often from the New York-area, seeking a quieter life.

Reading — named the poorest city in America in 2011— still struggles with high poverty and unemployment. But boosters see a brighter horizon, pointing to the election of the city’s first Latinx mayor last November, and major expansions by area universities. As Reading attempts to redefine itself, many of the conversations about what exactly it will be play out in the cafe over steaming cups of coffee and plates of mofongo and scrambled eggs.