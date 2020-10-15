‘Fuel the Vote’: Philly restaurants team up to feed voters at satellite election offices
A group of restaurateurs, led by Zahav chef Michael Solomonov, is teaming up to help feed Philly residents exercising their right to vote.
Solomonov, along with Stephan Starr, Michael Schulson, chef Greg Vernick and others, will be on tap Thursday to keep voters well-fed at seven of the city’s nine satellite election offices.
The “Fuel the Vote” effort — in partnership with the Committee of Seventy, League of Women Voters of Philadelphia and The Voter Project — will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The satellite election offices act as one-stop shops, featuring all the services voters would ordinarily utilize at the city’s two permanent board of election offices. Here, residents can:
- Register to vote
- Change your registration (if you moved or changed your name)
- Apply for and get approved for a mail ballot
- Request a new mail ballot if yours hasn’t arrived yet
- Fill out your mail ballot
- Seal your ballot in the secrecy envelope, place it in the outer envelope, sign your name, and return your ballot
While waiting in line, residents can enjoy a midday treat from city favorites like Federal Donuts, Starr Restaurants, Osteria, Vernick Food & Drink, Angelo’s Pizza and Pat’s King of Steaks.
Outside of the “Fuel the Vote” event, voters can visit satellite election offices Monday to Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (though Michael Solomonov won’t be there to feed you light snacks).
Voters can visit any of the locations, as opposed to whichever is closest to their home address. Mail ballots can be requested and returned at these locations through 5 p.m. on Oct. 27.
A list of participating satellite election offices, and their corresponding restaurateur, is below:
- City Hall Room 140, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, 19107 | Starr Restaurants
- The Liacouras Center, 1776 N. Broad St., 19121 | Osteria
- Roxborough High School, 6498 Ridge Ave., 19128 | Vernick Food & Drink
- Tilden Middle School, 6601 Elmwood Ave., 19142 | Angelo’s Pizza
- Julia De Burgos Elementary, 401 W. Lehigh Ave., 19133 | Pat’s King of Steaks
- A.B. Day School, 6324 Crittenden St., 19138 | Federal Donuts
- Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts, 901 S. Broad St., 19147 | Starr Restaurants
