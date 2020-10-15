‘Fuel the Vote’: Philly restaurants team up to feed voters at satellite election offices

Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

A group of restaurateurs, led by Zahav chef Michael Solomonov, is teaming up to help feed Philly residents exercising their right to vote.

Solomonov, along with Stephan Starr, Michael Schulson, chef Greg Vernick and others, will be on tap Thursday to keep voters well-fed at seven of the city’s nine satellite election offices.

The “Fuel the Vote” effort — in partnership with the Committee of Seventy, League of Women Voters of Philadelphia and The Voter Project — will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The satellite election offices act as one-stop shops, featuring all the services voters would ordinarily utilize at the city’s two permanent board of election offices. Here, residents can:

Register to vote

Change your registration (if you moved or changed your name)

Apply for and get approved for a mail ballot

Request a new mail ballot if yours hasn’t arrived yet

Fill out your mail ballot

Seal your ballot in the secrecy envelope, place it in the outer envelope, sign your name, and return your ballot

While waiting in line, residents can enjoy a midday treat from city favorites like Federal Donuts, Starr Restaurants, Osteria, Vernick Food & Drink, Angelo’s Pizza and Pat’s King of Steaks.