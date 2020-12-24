Pennsylvania 2020: Pandemic, protests and the presidency

Virtual school. Shuttered businesses. Mask mandates. “Stay calm, stay home and stay safe.”

Like the rest of the globe, Pennsylvania struggled mightily with a new virus that arrived suddenly and upended daily life, bringing sickness, suffering and death and widening political fault lines.

The coronavirus pandemic, of course, dominated statewide headlines in the annus horribilis that was 2020. But it was far from the only thing that grabbed attention.

Pennsylvania played a starring role in the presidential election, helping to deliver the White House to Joe Biden. And there were widespread racial injustice protests, accompanied by violent unrest, after the police killings of George Floyd in Minnesota and months later, Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia.

A look back at the year’s top Pennsylvania stories — as if anybody could forget:

The pandemic

It came to Pennsylvania in late winter and, with stunning speed, began wrecking lives and livelihoods.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf announced the state’s first two cases of the coronavirus Friday, March 6. Wolf, like many governors of both political parties, took drastic measures to try to slow the spread of COVID-19, using his emergency powers to order people to stay at home, students to learn remotely, and businesses deemed “non-life-sustaining” to close. His health secretary became a familiar presence, ending her daily briefings with that “stay calm” mantra.

Easier said than done, with COVID-19 whipping up political and cultural storms.

Republican state lawmakers and many conservatives and business owners railed against the state’s pandemic restrictions, calling them excessive, inconsistent and unconstitutional. Why, they pointedly asked, were big-box stores allowed to remain open while many small businesses had to close? Wolf’s opponents mounted a series of legal challenges to his pandemic authority, but most of them went nowhere.

Meanwhile, the virus kept spreading — and exploded as the year drew to a close, putting hospitals under severe strain. “Nurses go home, cry in the shower, cry in the car alone because of the desperation and exhaustion they feel,” said Maureen Casey, a nurse in Hershey.

By the end of 2020, a virus that barely existed in humans a year earlier had infected more than a half-million people across Pennsylvania, killed more than 14,400, ravaged nursing homes and cost hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians their jobs. Wolf himself tested positive, though he did not show symptoms.

Amid all the bad news, a glimmer of hope: In mid-December, Pennsylvanians began rolling up their sleeves to get a newly approved vaccine.

The presidential election

Four years after Pennsylvania helped Republican Donald Trump score an upset over Hillary Clinton, the state, once again, played a critical role in deciding the next president.

A record-setting 6.9 million voters cast a ballot, and this time, they picked the Democrat — but the nation had to wait a while to find out as election officials counted more than 2.5 million mail-in votes.

Finally, four days after the election, The Associated Press and other news organizations determined that Joe Biden had won the presidency — and it was Pennsylvania that put him over the top.

Biden, the “scrappy kid from Scranton,” as former President Barack Obama called his No. 2, trounced Trump in Philadelphia and its suburbs to claim a statewide victory of more than 80,000 votes.

Trump earlier had baselessly attacked the Democratic bastion as a cesspool of voter fraud, claiming from the debate stage that “bad things happen in Philadelphia.”

Philly, naturally, put the slogan on T-shirts.

After the election, Trump and his campaign kept up their baseless claims of a rigged election and tried to get the results overturned in court. A series of state courts and Pennsylvania-based federal judges — and the U.S. Supreme Court — refused to go along.

“Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” wrote one judge. Another ridiculed Trump’s “speculative accusations.” Biden’s win in Pennsylvania was formalized by the state’s Electoral College, which met in Harrisburg and awarded him its 20 votes.