‘Bad things happen in Philadelphia,’ and other takeaways from the Trump-Biden debate

Pennsylvania has had a tumultuous couple of weeks hammering out the complicated logistics for its general election. And in Tuesday’s presidential debate, that tumult — which ranges from investigations of discarded ballots, to early voting controversies to alarm over “secrecy’ envelopes — was given top billing.

President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden and moderator Chris Wallace, of Fox News, didn’t get to voting logistics until close to the end of the 90-minute event.

The issue was charged — even for a debate that had already been unrelentingly contentious.

Trump criticized mail-in balloting, specifically in states that are accepting ballots past Election Day due to unusually high volume and mail delays. He, without evidence, said he thinks the election “is going to be a fraud like you’ve never seen” — and called out Philadelphia specifically.

“Bad things happen in Philadelphia,” he said.

He brought up two specific issues that he believed point to Pennsylvania Democrats perpetuating “a rigged election” — poll watchers being “kicked out” of Philadelphia early voting offices, and ballots being found “in a wastepaper basket.”

Both points are misleading.

Several satellite election offices opened in Philly on Tuesday, just before the presidential debate. According to reporting from the Philadelphia Inquirer, at least one woman who identified herself as a poll watcher for the Trump campaign attempted to enter a West Philadelphia satellite office, but was rebuffed.