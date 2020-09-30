What you need to know about voter rights, fraud and suppression for the 2020 election

New Jersey

As a voter in New Jersey, you have the right to:

Vote if you are a U.S. citizen, be at least 18 years old by Election Day and a resident of your state and county for at least 30 days.

You cannot vote if you are currently serving a sentence or are on parole or probation as a result of a conviction of any indictable offense under the law.

In New Jersey, unlike in other states, people who have been convicted of a felony offense previously are not forever barred from their right to vote. Anyone who has completed the terms of their sentence can register to vote. If you are a pre-trial detainee, you also do not lose your right to vote, even if you are currently in jail. You are also eligible to vote if you are out on bail pending an appeal of a conviction.

You have the right to vote privately in a polling booth and to bring voting materials, such as sample ballots (but no campaign materials) into the booth to help you vote. You also have the right to a “reasonable” amount of time to cast your vote, per New Jersey Voters’ Bill of Rights.

If you are in line to vote after the polls have closed, you must be allowed to vote. A poll worker cannot turn you away.

If the voting machine isn’t working properly, a board worker must give you a paper emergency ballot. If you make a mistake on the emergency ballot, you have the right to ask a poll worker for another one.

Delaware

In Delaware, you have the right to:

Vote if you are a U.S. citizen, a Delaware resident and will be 18 years old on or before Election Day.

You cannot vote if you have been “adjudged mentally incompetent,” meaning that based on clear evidence, you have a severe cognitive impairment that precludes you from exercising basic voting judgment.

Delaware residents have the right to vote absentee in an election if they cannot make it to the polls on Election Day for the following reasons:

If the resident, or their partner or dependent, work in public service either in the United States or for the state of Delaware

The voter’s work, care or school responsibilities prevent them from coming to the polls

The voter is sick or has a disability

The voter is on vacation

The voter’s religious beliefs prevent them from coming to the polls

Laws

The Americans with Disabilities Act

The ADA says state and local governments cannot discriminate against people with disabilities in the “services, programs and activities” they run, which includes elections.

The U.S. Department of Justice has said that the ADA applies to “all aspects of voting,” meaning:

Local governments cannot discriminate against people with disabilities when they decide who can vote.

They also cannot make a person with a disability do more before they can vote than a person without a disability.

The ADA also requires the government to make “reasonable modifications” to their usual way of doing things if those changes allow the person with a disability to vote. For example, people with disabilities may be able to bring a helper with them into the voting booth even if that is normally not allowed. Or a state hospital might have to help a person get an absentee ballot, or change their policy to allow a patient to leave to go vote, if they are normally not allowed to leave.

State and local government workers — whether at a hospital, group home, homeless shelter or nursing home — are also not allowed to tell people they can’t register to vote just because they think people with disabilities shouldn’t be allowed to vote.

Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act

Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act says that if a program gets money from the federal government, it also can’t discriminate against people with disabilities. This includes:

State and local agencies that run elections and enforce election laws

Government-funded programs or services for people with disabilities, like vocational rehabilitation, or college disability service offices

Doctors and service providers that serve people on Medicare and Medicaid

Help America Vote Act

The Help America Vote Act says that all polling places must be accessible to voters with disabilities.

HAVA also says you have the right to vote via a “provisional ballot” if your ability to vote is questioned.

HAVA also says voting systems have to be able to give people with disabilities the “same opportunity for access and participation” as other voters.

People with disabilities also have the same rights to “privacy and independence” as everyone else. For instance, HAVA ensures that you can’t be forced to accept help with voting that you don’t want.

The Voting Rights Act

The VRA says that states can’t apply different standards to different people when deciding who is and who isn’t allowed to vote. Under the VRA, states cannot make you pass a test in order to vote — i.e. cannot make you prove that you read well. Historically, literacy tests were used in order to discriminate against voters based on their race.

The voter fraud myth

The backdrop of the presidential election — a global pandemic that has prompted an unprecedented wave of absentee and vote-by-mail ballots — presents a unique challenge amid continued unsubstantiated attacks on mail voting.

A kerfuffle over a handful of discarded ballots in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, which election staff told investigators were opened by mistake, led the president to cast the incident as indicative of widespread fraud. Election experts anticipate that misinformation about voting and voter fraud may increase as Election Day draws nearer.

Additionally, a recent ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decided that a state mail-in ballot should be discarded if they arrive at a county election office without a “secrecy envelope,” sometimes called “naked ballots.”

Under Pennsylvania law, voters are supposed to put their completed ballots inside a separate, secure envelope, and then put that inside a postmarked envelope that also comes with their ballot. In Philadelphia, election officials worry that 100,000 ballots statewide could be thrown out because of the “naked ballot” issue.

David Thornburgh, president and CEO of the nonpartisan election watchdog group Committee of Seventy, told WHYY he’s concerned voters might erroneously conclude there could be wider problems with mail-in voting based on an anecdotal example.

“You have to be on the lookout for breakdowns in the system, but we have to be careful not to extrapolate from single-digit incidents to more systemic problems,” he said.

FBI Director Christopher Wray, in testimony given to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in September, affirmed the absence of coordinated national voter fraud effort, undermining Trump’s claims about mail-in ballots.

Extensive research shows that, historically, voter fraud is rare.

A case study of three elections conducted by the Brennan Center for Justice, a nonpartisan law and policy think tank, calculated the rate of voter fraud at between 0.0003% and 0.0025%.