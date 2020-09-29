Philly rolls out its first ‘one-stop shop’ voting locations

Philadelphia opened seven new satellite voting locations across the city Tuesday morning — “one-stop shops,” so to speak, of the election process. Eligible city residents can register to vote, then request and receive mail-in ballots in person, vote and return the ballots, all in the same place.

At Temple University’s Liacouras Center, Theresa Thomas, Janet Peterson and Marketa Heard were the first three voters in line this morning.

“Anybody that’s listening that can hear, y’all got to get y’all ass out here and come out to vote the right way,” Thomas said.

“This is our God-given right to vote,” Heard said. “We have a monster, a sinister monster, as a president … I told everyone in my community, go and vote, we need to get this man out of there.”

Demonstrating the process during a press event at the Liacouras Center was Priscilla Bennett, who lives in North Philly and became the very first Philadelphian to submit her mail-in ballot for the 2020 general election. As city officials and reporters watched, Bennett filled out the mail-in ballot application, completed her ballot at a secrecy dock, sealed it in its envelope, and submitted it for drop-off.

The entire process took about 20 minutes.

City officials hope the satellite offices will increase voter turnout and provide options for every voting Philadelphian.

“I think for a lot of new voters — immigrant voters in particular — they have a lot of questions before Election Day, and it really helps to come here … to be able to register in person, when it’s often something that’s done remotely, assures people that there’s a level of responsibility and responsiveness that often dissuades some voters from participating,” City Councilmember Helen Gym said.

An in-person option can help kick-start the engagement and education process, Gym said, especially when it comes to language barriers or lack of voter outreach.

“It allows these voters to feel like they can talk to somebody, to ask certain questions, to bring somebody with them to help ask those questions,” she said.