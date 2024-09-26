What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

This year, Election Day is Nov. 5. All registered voters in the commonwealth can either vote by mail ballot or in person. Voting by mail has been an option for all Pa. voters since 2020.

If you choose to vote by mail, here is everything you need to know — from deadlines to how to fill out your ballot and more.

When is the deadline to request a mail ballot?

You need to request your ballot by 5 p.m. Oct. 29.

Another important deadline: You must register to vote by Oct. 21. You can check your voter registration status online.

If you miss the deadline to request a mail ballot and cannot vote in person on Election Day because of an emergency, you can request an emergency absentee ballot.

How do I request a mail ballot?

You can request a mail ballot online. You can also download the application — available in English, Spanish and Traditional Chinese — and either mail it or submit it in person to your local county election office.

You’ll need your PennDOT ID number or Pennsylvania driver’s license number, or the last four digits of your Social Security Number to apply. Here’s more information about the identification you’ll need.

Another option: You can go to your county election office and request, fill out and submit your mail ballot all at once. In the Greater Philadelphia area, mail ballots are currently available in Montgomery and Philadelphia counties. They are not yet available in Bucks, Chester and Delaware counties.

Voters with disabilities also have the option of applying for an accessible remote ballot — after first applying for a mail ballot — that can be filled out electronically. This is an option for you to vote privately and securely if you use screen readers or other assistive devices.

The Department of State recommends submitting the request for an accessible remote ballot within 24 hours of submitting your mail ballot request.

How do I fill out my mail ballot?

Begin by reading instructions on the mail ballot. Mark your choices on the ballot using blue or black ink. Be sure to complete the front and back of each page.

Then, place your mail ballot in the yellow envelope marked “Official Election Ballot” that you received with your mail ballot. There should be no stray marks on the envelope. If you do not seal your ballot in that official election ballot envelope, it won’t be counted.

You then must seal the yellow envelope in the pre-addressed outer return envelope, which was also provided with your mail ballot. On the outer return envelope is a voter’s declaration form. You must sign and date the voter’s declaration. If you do not sign and date the voter’s declaration, your vote will not be counted.

If you’re mailing it to your election office, check and see whether your county requires paid postage — and if so, how much postage you need.

Full directions can be found online.

How do I return it?

You can mail your ballot to your county election office. You can also drop it off in person at your county election office or county election satellite office.

Many counties also have designated monitored and secure drop boxes. You can also return your mail ballot there.

For the Greater Philadelphia area:

Bucks County drop box locations can be found here.

Chester County drop box locations can be found here.

Delaware County drop box locations can be found here.

Montgomery County drop box locations can be found here.

Philadelphia County drop box locations can be found here.

Pennsylvania law requires that you drop off your own ballot. The only exception is if you have a disability and fill out a designated agent form, which allows another individual to drop off your mail ballot for you.

You can track the status of your mail ballot online after you’ve mailed or submitted it.

When is the deadline to return my mail ballot?

If you’re returning your ballot by mail, it must be received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5. A postmark by or even before Nov. 5 does not matter if the ballot has not been received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5.

If you don’t think you have enough time to mail it before Election Day, you have a couple of options: