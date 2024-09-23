U.S. voters advised to return ballots early because of mail delay concerns

Why election officials and the USPS’ internal watchdog are concerned

The USPS inspector general’s office audited mail operations in 13 states and Puerto Rico during this year’s primary elections and found high on-time processing scores of more than 97% for election and political mail from December 2023 through March of this year.

But the internal watchdog’s July report says it also found Postal Service workers not always following the proper procedures for handling election mail, and spotted mailed ballots missing postmarks, which many state laws require for ballots to be counted and have become increasingly relevant as more voters cast their ballots by mail.

Individual ballots are at risk of not getting counted, the report warned, because of some existing USPS policies for processing mail, as well as operational changes related to the Postal Service’s controversial “Delivering for America” reorganization plan for addressing its financial woes.

The election officials’ letter highlighted similar concerns, noting that the USPS is marking election mail sent to voters as undeliverable at “higher than usual rates, even in cases where a voter is known not to have moved” — a decision that could disenfranchise eligible voters by depriving them of mail-in ballots and lead to the cancellation of eligible voters’ registration.

In some places, the letter adds, ballots that did make it through the mail delivery system arrived at election offices 10 or more days after the postmark date.

“It’s not these one-off instances that we are able to resolve at a lower level,” Vigil at NASED says. “The concern really has been the fact that we’re seeing a systemic issue, patterns that require the higher-ups to really take notice and make a change.”

DeJoy and other USPS leaders met with a group of election officials Wednesday after he said in a letter that the Postal Service is working on promptly addressing these issues. For example, USPS says it recently transitioned to web-based training that allows managers to confirm that all employees have received the required training and is making sure their facilities post work instructions.

Starting Oct. 21, about two weeks before Election Day, USPS is set to use what it calls the “extraordinary measures” policy that it usually deploys during general elections.

“These are designed to rescue ballots that are entered in our system likely or definitely too late to make election deadlines set by election officials,” DeJoy explained during Thursday’s press briefing. “We engage in heroic efforts intended to beat the clock. These efforts are designed to be used only when the risk of deviating from our standard processes is necessary to compensate for the ballot being mailed so close to a state’s deadline.”

That policy also includes specific instructions for Postal Service employees to place postmarks on mail-in ballots. “We try to postmark every piece of mail. Sometimes it just doesn’t happen,” Adrienne Marshall, director of election and government mail services, said last month during a press briefing, adding that voters can stop by a post office in person if they want to make sure their mail-in ballot gets a postmark.