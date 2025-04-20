Pa. primary election 2025: How to request, fill out and return your mail ballot

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This year, Pennsylvania’s primary day is May 20. All registered voters in the commonwealth can either vote by mail ballot or in person. Voting by mail has been an option for all Pennsylvania voters since 2020.

If you choose to vote by mail, here is everything you need to know — from deadlines to how to fill out your ballot and more.

When is the deadline to request a Pa. mail ballot?

You need to request your ballot by 5 p.m., May 13.

Another important deadline: You must register to vote by May 5. You can check your voter registration status online.

If you missed the deadline to request a mail ballot and cannot vote in person on Election Day because of an emergency, you can request an emergency absentee ballot.

How do I request a Pa. mail ballot?

You can request a mail ballot online. You can also download the application — available in English, Spanish and traditional Chinese — and either mail it or submit it in person to your local county election office.

You’ll need your PennDOT ID number or Pennsylvania driver’s license number, or the last four digits of your Social Security Number, to apply. Here’s more information about the identification you’ll need.

Another option: You can go to your county election office and request, fill out and submit your mail ballot all at once. A surge in voters in Bucks County voting by what’s known as on-demand mail ballot voting led to long lines and a legal challenge in the 2024 election. The Pennsylvania Department of State released guidance in April specifying that county voter services’ offices should ensure everyone in line to vote by on-demand mail ballot voting by 5 p.m. on the last day to request a mail ballot should be accommodated.

Voters with disabilities also have the option of applying for an accessible remote ballot — after first applying for a mail ballot — that can be filled out electronically. This is an option for you to vote privately and securely if you use screen readers or other assistive devices.

The Department of State recommends submitting the request for an accessible remote ballot within 24 hours of submitting your mail ballot request.