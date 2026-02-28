After presenting a genre-defying array of concerts for 25 years, Fire Museum Presents has established itself as a vital part of Philadelphia’s DIY music community and shows no signs of slowing down.

“All music for everybody,” founder and director Steven Tobin said.

Fire Museum concerts highlight all styles of folk music from around the world, while simultaneously elevating innovative underground artists based in Philly. A show is just as likely to feature a legendary jazz elder as it is a brand-new local experimental band, just as likely to book South American bolero musicians as it is Moroccan Gnawa masters

Not tied to any one venue, Fire Museum, which became a nonprofit organization in 2023, presents concerts all over the city — most often in spaces that are not traditional music venues, true to the organization’s DIY nature, including churches, galleries, storefronts, community centers and the Rotunda on the University of Pennsylvania’s campus.

Community, collaboration and solidarity are baked into Fire Museum’s DNA. The most important goal is to share great music and expose people to artists they would otherwise never have seen perform, Tobin said. And nobody is ever turned away from a Fire Museum concert for lack of funds.

“It’s more important that somebody experiences the music than whether they can pay,” Tobin said.

That ethos extends beyond ticket prices. Tobin bristled at the academic sheen that can sometimes cling to avant-garde music.

“Let’s democratize the whole thing,” he said. “We’re not interested in letting anything rot in academia.”

25th anniversary shows capture Fire Museum’s full range

Fire Museum celebrated its 25th anniversary in January with a trio of concerts that perfectly represented the extraordinary range of music it has presented. Hindustani musicians Indrajit Roy-Chowdhury and Naren Budhakar showcased their mastery of the sitar and tabla. Czech violinist, singer and composer Iva Bittová blended Eastern European folk traditions with experimental noise, with opener Other Side of a Dream giving a peek into Philly’s rich ambient and experimental music community percolating under the radar. The pairing of a local artist with an established international act exemplifies the intention behind Tobin’s curation.

The third show featured a solo piano set from the legendary Philly jazz musician Dave Burrell at the community arts space The Perch. Going back to the mid-1960s, the prolific pianist has been a key player in the boundary-pushing world of free jazz, working with luminaries such as Archie Shepp, Pharoah Sanders and David Murray.

For over an hour, the 85-year-old Burrell traveled from free jazz abstraction to some of the most recognizable melodies in popular music. He steered the familiar song “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” into uncharted territory, stretching out phrases and transforming the melody with bursts of improvisation.