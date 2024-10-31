Judge orders Bucks County to extend mail ballot deadline following Trump legal challenge

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

A Pennsylvania judge ordered Bucks County to extend its mail ballot deadline to 5 p.m. Friday.

The order stems from a legal challenge by the Trump campaign, which alleged the county turned away voters who stood in line to request mail ballots before the original Tuesday 5 p.m. deadline.

On Wednesday afternoon, county solicitors filed a request for clarification from the judge on the hours and location for the extended mail ballot voting.

In social media posts published Tuesday, the county said all voters who were in line before the deadline were able to submit requests for a mail ballot.

“We are aware that, due to a miscommunication, individuals in line to apply for an on-demand mail-in ballot were briefly told they could not be accommodated,” the statement read. “In fact, these voters were given the opportunity to submit mail-in ballot applications today.”

A county spokesperson declined to offer further comment.