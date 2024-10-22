What to expect in Pennsylvania on Election Day

Pennsylvania voters are almost sure to play a pivotal role in the Nov. 5 general election, with control of the White House and both chambers of Congress and the state Legislature in the balance.

With its 19 electoral votes, the commonwealth is the largest prize among the battleground states and an important piece of both campaigns’ path to victory. Both Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump have made frequent visits to the state since becoming their parties’ nominees, including for their sole debate in Philadelphia in September.

Pennsylvania was one of three “blue wall” swing states that went narrowly for Trump in 2016 after almost 30 years of voting for Democratic presidential candidates; the others were Michigan and Wisconsin. Four years later, Democrat Joe Biden won all three states back for Democrats with a margin in Pennsylvania of about 80,000 votes out of more than 6.9 million votes cast. The states remain key electoral prizes this year.

In the U.S. Senate race, Democratic incumbent Bob Casey seeks a fourth term against Republican Dave McCormick. Casey, the son and namesake of a former two-term governor, has one of the most recognizable names in state politics but this year he faces what has shaped up to be the toughest race of his Senate career. The seat is critical to Democratic hopes of keeping control of the narrowly divided chamber. McCormick, a former hedge fund CEO and Army combat veteran, ran for Pennsylvania’s other U.S. Senate seat in 2022 but lost the GOP nomination to Mehmet Oz, who went on to lose to Democrat John Fetterman.

Further down the ballot, a handful of competitive races could play a role in determining control of the U.S. House. In the 7th Congressional District, Democratic U.S. Rep. Susan Wild seeks a fourth full term against Republican Ryan Mackenzie. In the neighboring 8th Congressional District, Democratic U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright seeks a seventh term against Republican Robert Bresnahan. The 7th District in eastern Pennsylvania narrowly went for Biden in 2020, while voters in the 8th District, which includes Biden’s hometown of Scranton, preferred Trump.

In the race to control the state Legislature, Democrats are defending the razor-thin state House majority they won in 2022 for the first time in 12 years and have since successfully defended in several special elections. All 203 state House seats and half the 50 state Senate seats are up for election this year. Republicans have a majority in the state Senate.

Here’s a look at what to expect in the 2024 election in Pennsylvania:

Election Day

Nov. 5.

Poll closing time

8 p.m. ET.

Presidential electoral votes

19 awarded to statewide winner.

Key races and candidates

President: Harris (D) vs. Trump (R) vs. Chase Oliver (Libertarian) vs. Jill Stein (Green).

U.S. Senate: Casey (D) vs. McCormick (R) and three others.

7th Congressional District: Wild (D) vs. Mackenzie (D).

8th Congressional District: Cartwright (D) vs. Bresnahan (R).

Other races of interest

U.S. House, Attorney General, Auditor General, Treasurer, state Senate and state House.